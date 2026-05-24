The unexpected reason Lynne McGranger ended up diving with sharks

When Lynne McGranger made the huge decision to leave Home and Away after playing Irene Roberts for 33 years, she assumed life might finally slow down a little.

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Instead, the 73-year-old launched headfirst into one of the busiest – and most emotional – years of her life.

There were two Logie wins, international travel, theatre work, and now Shark! – a new reality series that sees six celebrities dive into the turquoise waters of Bimini in the Bahamas, otherwise known as the shark capital of the world.

Lynne won the Gold Logie AND the Silver Logie for Best Lead Actress in a drama in 2025. (Image: TV WEEK) Lynne with her Grandparents Club cast mates. (Image: Instagram)

“I had such a big year last year,” Lynne tells TV WEEK.

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“I was rehearsing and performing and touring for The Grandparents Club.

“I didn’t get back from overseas till just before Christmas and I was absolutely exhausted. It took a month or two to recalibrate.”

And while Shark! may look like a tropical getaway from the outside, Lynne says there was nothing relaxing about it once fins started circling nearby — and the experience has left her even more fearful of the ocean.

“My relationship with the ocean is not great,” the mum of one admits.

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“I’m an above-ground person. Fiddling with the air tanks and everything was a nightmare.”

Swimmer Ariane Titmus and Lynne chat during the filming of Shark! (Image: Nine)

The series pushes celebrities through escalating challenges swimming alongside sharks – and while the first swim safely takes place in a cage, later dives are far less protected.

For Lynne, however, signing up for the show was about proving something not only to herself, but to women watching at home.

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“I felt empowered,” she says of her first shark encounter.

“I was so far out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to show women of a certain age that you can do stuff.

“You’re not confined to the rocking chair. If you can walk and you can talk and you’ve got a modicum of gumption, get off your backside and go out and do it because we’re here for a good time, not a long time.”

You can watch Shark! premiere at 7pm on Sunday 31st May on Nine or 9Now.

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