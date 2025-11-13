Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
How you can stay in Britt and Taz’s The Block house for a tiny price tag

Live like a Block champ!
If you’ve ever dreamed of waking up inside a Block masterpiece, get ready to pack your bags – because Britt and Taz’s stunning Daylesford home is about to hit Airbnb!

The Block champions for 2025, Britt and Taz, wowed Australia with their effortlessly chic renovation, scoring a winning bid of $3.41 million at auction and pocketing a cool $520,000 in prize money and profits. Not bad for a few months’ work of building, styling, and surviving Scott Cam’s curve balls.

But the real twist? You don’t have to be a millionaire to experience it for yourself. 

(Credit: Nine)

According to the Herald Sun, the anonymous buyer behind that winning bid has big plans to turn the dreamy home into an Airbnb. The Block auctioneer Mark Nunn confirmed the news, saying, “They will use it as an Airbnb. From early next year, you’ll be able to have a weekend up there.”

While the exact nightly rate hasn’t been revealed yet, similar luxury homes in Daylesford can fetch more than $2,000 for a weekend stay – a small price for a slice of The Block glory.

If you watched the season, you’ll remember why everyone fell in love with Britt and Taz’s house. From their hotel-style main bedroom and cosy children’s rooms to their dreamy living and dining zones, every corner radiates warmth, style, and that signature Britt-and-Taz charm. 

It’s a house that feels both polished and personal – the kind of place where you can sip local wine by the fire and pretend you’ve just nailed a renovation challenge yourself.

So, if your next weekend getaway could use a little Block magic, keep your eyes on Airbnb. Britt and Taz’s slice of Daylesford luxury is waiting – no renovation skills required.

(Credit: Seven)
