EXCLUSIVE: Did Robert Irwin have secret dance classes to prepare for Dancing With The Stars?

Robert Irwin has well and truly captured hearts on this season of Dancing With The Stars, dazzling judges and audiences alike with his charm, charisma and unexpectedly polished moves.
But while the 21-year-old wildlife warrior is a total newcomer to the television dance floor, insiders are whispering that Robert’s twinkle toes might not be quite as spontaneous as they seem.
One reliable source, a former contestant on DWTS Australia, has told Woman’s Day that they can’t believe Robert learned to dance in five short weeks – even if he was practising eight hours a day!
“He’s just too good – yes, the network has thrown a team of dance specialists to get their golden boy up to speed, but his moves are just way too smooth for an amateur!,” our insider revealed.
According to multiple sources close to production, Robert’s seemingly overnight transformation from zookeeper to dance floor extraordinaire may actually have been years in the making.
“There’s a whisper this has been in the works for a couple of years – that Robert might well have been having secret dance classes in preparation for the 2025 season of Dancing With The Stars US,” one insider added.
If true, this revelation would explain his seamless samba, flawless foxtrot and surprising confidence on stage – qualities that have propelled him to the top of the leaderboard week after week.
Judges have praised his “natural rhythm” and “impressive control,” while fans online have called him “the surprise of the season.”