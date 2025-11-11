EXCLUSIVE: Did Robert Irwin have secret dance classes to prepare for Dancing With The Stars?

Robert Irwin has well and truly captured hearts on this season of Dancing With The Stars, dazzling judges and audiences alike with his charm, charisma and unexpectedly polished moves.

Advertisement

But while the 21-year-old wildlife warrior is a total newcomer to the television dance floor, insiders are whispering that Robert’s twinkle toes might not be quite as spontaneous as they seem.

(Credit: Getty)

One reliable source, a former contestant on DWTS Australia, has told Woman’s Day that they can’t believe Robert learned to dance in five short weeks – even if he was practising eight hours a day!

“He’s just too good – yes, the network has thrown a team of dance specialists to get their golden boy up to speed, but his moves are just way too smooth for an amateur!,” our insider revealed.

Advertisement

According to multiple sources close to production, Robert’s seemingly overnight transformation from zookeeper to dance floor extraordinaire may actually have been years in the making.

“There’s a whisper this has been in the works for a couple of years – that Robert might well have been having secret dance classes in preparation for the 2025 season of Dancing With The Stars US,” one insider added.

(Credit: Getty)

If true, this revelation would explain his seamless samba, flawless foxtrot and surprising confidence on stage – qualities that have propelled him to the top of the leaderboard week after week.

Advertisement

Judges have praised his “natural rhythm” and “impressive control,” while fans online have called him “the surprise of the season.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.