Are Robert Irwin and Hailey Bills dating? Inside their Dancing With the Stars romance

Another day, another fan theory about who Robert Irwin could be dating…but this time, the internet is convinced the 21-year-old Aussie could be dating someone he’s working with!

Robert, who has been making his mark on the American version of Dancing with the Stars, has now been linked to Hailey Bills, a fellow DWTS cast member.

Here’s everything we know so far!

Fans think Rob could be dating a DWTS cast member (Credit: Getty)

Who is Hailey Bills?

Hailey Bills is a 19-year-old professional dancer who joined the Dancing With the Stars troupe this season. The troupe is a group of dancers who perform in between numbers and as background dancers during the live show.

Not much else is known about Robert Irwin’s potential love interest, although fans have uncovered that Hailey is the niece of longtime pro DWTS dancer Jenna Johnson, who also competed during the 2025 season alongside Corey Feldman.

After an anonymous post, fans have linked him to Hailey Bills. (Credit: Instagram)

Are Robert Irwin and Hailey Bills dating?

Rumours of a relationship between Robert and Hailey kicked off in late October when celebrity gossip account Deux Moi released a ‘blind item’ about the Aussie conservationist. Although vague in details, fans were quick to piece together the clues, believing the anonymous message was about Rob and Hailey.

“Everyone’s favourite DWTS bachelor has paused his search for his American dream girl to have some play time beyond the ballroom,” the email read.

“My sources tell me he’s been spotted a few times getting cosy with a brunette… The same one he follows around on set. She’s the only troupe member he follows on Instagram.”

Although Hailey and Robert themselves have remained tight-lipped on the relationship, fans were quick to find a video Robert posted earlier in the week, which showcased his dancing skills alongside Hailey.

‘Honorary troupe member,’ he captioned the video.

He’s admitted in the past that he’s looking for a relationship similar to his parents. (Credit: Getty Images)

The latest speculation comes after Robert shared new details on his search for ‘the one’ and why he believed his time in America could prove fateful.

“My mum and dad met when she was this American tourist coming over to Australia, and that’s also how my sister met her husband,” he explained of his parents, Steve and Terrie Irwin, and his sister Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell.

“I’ve been saying, when is that going to happen for me?!” he added, before admitting that his “American tourist is not quite lined up.”

He also admitted that whilst he may still be searching for ‘the one,’ his parents’ 14-year romance has left him hopeful of a similar love story.

“I look at my mum, I look at my dad and I’m like, that’s it. That’s who I want to be. That’s a perfect relationship.”

