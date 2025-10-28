Where to watch the American Dancing With The Stars in Australia

The dance floor’s heating up in the US, and yes, our very own Robert Irwin is stealing the show on Dancing With The Stars Season 34! The 20-year-old Aussie wildlife warrior has been gliding, twirling, and charming his way through the competition, and fans can’t get enough.

Advertisement

So, if you’re wondering how on earth you can watch it all unfold from Australia, we’ve got you covered.

(Credit: Disney)

Can you watch Dancing With The Stars US in Australia?

Sadly, not officially!

The American version of Dancing With The Stars (the one featuring our very own Robert Irwin) isn’t available to stream in Australia right now. Unlike the Aussie version that airs on Channel 7, the US season streams exclusively on Disney+ in America and hasn’t made its way to the local Disney+ library (yet…fingers crossed!).

Advertisement

That means if you’re trying to tune in from Down Under, you won’t find it in your Aussie Disney+ catalogue. Some super keen fans have turned to VPNs to access the US version, but you’ll need to make sure you’re following Disney+’s terms and local streaming laws if you go down that road.

So for now, we’re relying on social media clips, dance recaps, and TikTok highlights to keep up with Rob’s routines — and honestly, his smile alone makes it worth the scroll.

What time does DWTS Air in Australia?

In the State’s DWTS begins airing at 8 pm PT, which for us Aussies is around 2 pm. And lucky for us, the global interest in the dancing competition means clips of each dance and the scoring quickly make their way online.

Perfect timing if you’re scrolling online and want to sneak a few dances in before lunch!

Advertisement

(Credit: Disney)

Can Aussies Vote for Robert Irwin on DWTS?

Here’s the annoying part: official voting is only open to US residents, so sadly, Aussies can’t cast their votes directly.

BUT! You can still rally behind Robert by hyping him up online. Fans have been flooding social media with love, clips, and comments — and trust us, the buzz from Down Under definitely helps keep the momentum going.

So, while you might not be able to text in your votes, you can still make plenty of noise for our golden boy.

Advertisement

Why is Robert Irwin the fan favourite?

Where do we even start?

Robert has been an absolute ray of sunshine on the dance floor. From his energetic jive to “Born to Be Wild” to his cheeky shirtless salsa moment (yes, that really happened), he’s shown off both serious skill and his signature Irwin charm.

Even judge Derek Hough said his debut was “probably the best first dance I’ve ever seen on this show.”

Plus, with big sister Bindi Irwin (a former DWTS champ herself!) cheering him on, we can’t help but feel like he was born for this.

Advertisement

There’s still a month to go before the grand finale, and Robert’s got a real shot at taking home that Mirrorball Trophy. Whether you’re tuning in for the sparkly costumes, the over-the-top performances, or just to see Rob light up the stage, one thing’s for sure: this is one dance party you don’t want to miss.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.