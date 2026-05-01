Is an All Stars I’m A Celebrity Australia season happening? Here’s what Network 10 said

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is one of Australia’s most beloved reality shows. The series — which invites celebs to do bonkers challenges whilst being stranded somewhere in the South African jungle — has been a fan favourite ever since it landed on our screens in 2015.

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Now, according to a secret source, an all-star season of I’m A Celeb is in the works for a 2027 launch, featuring some of our favourite celebrities from throughout the series’ 12 seasons.

Most recent I’m A Celeb contestants Cyrell Paule, Luke Bateman and Concetta Caristo sharing a sweet moment after a food trial. (Credit: Network Ten)

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, an anonymous production source claimed that whispers of an Aussie All Stars season began after the huge success of the All Star series in the UK, which featured two former winners and the return of a handful of fan favourites.

“The numbers have been huge! Completely exceeded expectations,” the insider claimed.

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“Australia has definitely taken notice, and now it’s about how quickly they can make their own version happen.”

Could this mean the return of the 2026 jungle queen Concetta Caristo? We hope so! (Credit: 10)

While we love a cheeky insider source, TV WEEK reached out to Networkl 10 to see whether there had been any official word about a potential I’m A Celeb Australia All Stars season hitting our screens in 2027.

“We love the enthusiasm, honestly, we do, and the passion for this show never gets old,” a Network 10 spokesperson — AKA The Jungle Insider — said.

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“As always, we don’t comment on rumours or speculation, but we will say this: with over 160 former campmates to choose from, the possibilities would be endless.”

Well, there you have it.

While the network haven’t confirmed anything, they’re certainly teasing us with all the possibilities. We’ll keep you updated, but for now, let’s all cross our fingers and toes that the insider is right!

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