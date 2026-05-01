Weekly Horoscope: May 4 – 10, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
If you only listen to one astrology forecast of mine this year, make it this one; it’s time for you to start attending to body, mind and spirit.
Meditate, journal, do tai chi or whatever else you need to do to find some inner peace.
★ Mindfulness is essential.
For more on your horoscope from Yasmin
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
There are all sorts of things going on in your chart right now, but possibly the thing to focus on this week is your career, if you have one, and if you don’t, on whatever it is that you are known for in your community.
★ What kind of legacy do you want to leave? Start working towards making it a reality.
Read more: The best trends to try, according to your star sign!
Leo
July 24 – Aug 23
The Full Moon reminds you to find a balance between your working life and your actual life (they are not the same thing!).
As a Leo, you know that life is to be celebrated, so make sure you don’t work too hard.
★ Allow yourself some time off for good behaviour!
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
You’re under pressure and it may be very tempting to want to book a trip away from it all.
That’s fine, but make sure you don’t leave things in a precarious situation at home.
★ The fastest way to get yourself into a mess at the moment is to do anything half-baked.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 23
Use the May Full Moon to regain some of the self-esteem you lost along the way.
Don’t worry, we all lose it at one point or another.
Have a think about all the loving people in your life, and dare to consider how much they value you.
★ Therein lies your lesson.
Scorpio
Oct 24 – Nov 22
It’s time for you to end one chapter and start another.
It also makes now the perfect time for a makeover, if you know you need one.
Do so if whatever it is that represents you to the world needs a redo.
★ It’s new you time!
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
The less you expect other people to behave normally right now, the better.
On the one hand, others are probably being quite erratic with you at the moment (especially a romantic partner).
On the other hand, it’s up to both of you to keep things fun.
★ Make a date, and then make sure you stick to it.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
This is potentially one of the most fun times of your life.
If you’re not having fun, maybe you’re not hanging around with the right people?
It’s a really good time to meet someone if you’re single, or to take an existing relationship to the next level.
★ Love love!
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
So much of what happens now depends on your mindset.
It’s far too easy for you to become dour and even depressive.
The best thing you can do is train your brain to seek out the positive.
That doesn’t mean ignoring the negative, it means processing it.
★ Thoughts become things.
For more on your horoscope from Yasmin
Pisces
Feb 20 – Mar 20
Hopefully you are feeling the most abundant you’ve felt in years.
If you do have cash, now is a very important time to manage it well.
Find someone you can trust and get some decent advice.
★ Make your money work hard for you because, heck, you worked hard for it!
Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 20
This is the week when your financial life can turn around.
Do not underestimate the power of what you can achieve if you truly believe in yourself.
If you have a secret belief that money is filthy or that you’re destined to be poor, that’s when the trouble will start.
★ Appreciate money’s benefits.
Taurus
Apr 21 – May 21
The May Full Moon is in your sign, which means it’s time for you to do a 180, or whatever pivot it’s going to take to leave the past behind.
Decide where you want to go in your life and turn to face that direction.
★ Leave your dramas behind. They’re done.
Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”
If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart