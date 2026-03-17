I’m a Celeb winner Concetta reveals heartbreaking childhood struggle: ‘He was a grown man kicking and punching me’

Concetta Caristo is known for her cheeky and playful personality as a comedian, Triple J presenter, and the latest winner of I’m a Celeb – but life hasn’t always been full of joy for the radio star.

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Chatting with Kate Langbroek on her podcast, No Filter, Concetta opened up about what it was like to grow up in a domestic violence situation.

“One time I was coping a beating and I remember laughing and zoning out,” Concetta, 31, told Kate.

“I [remember] being like ‘I’m just a girl and you’re a grown man kicking me, punching me, and I’m making it worse?’.”

Concetta revealed that stepping in only made things worse. (Image: Instagram)

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LIVING IN SILENCE

In her conversation with Kate, Concetta recalls that life with her family was defined by silence – and that growing up in a constant state of fear made her very attuned to her father’s moods.

“I knew enough to know that this wasn’t something I could share with anyone,” Concetta said.

“My whole day was [spent wondering] where is he at? Is he having a good day? Is it a bad day? Am I going to cop a beating or not? Has this thing triggered him?” My safety was completely tied to one person from the minute I was born.”

School report cards was something Concetta remembers being a triggering issue for her father.

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“My little sister was really struggling at school,” Concetta explained noting her sister struggled with ADHD.

“Mum had to tell the school to stop sending reports home whatever the results were… good or bad, you’re getting beaten and you’re in trouble.”

When discussing the support she recieved, Concetta shared that it was much safer to be quiet and observant instead of reaching out to her teachers or the police.

“The idea of stepping in and stopping it only escalates,” Concetta said.

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“Being in it, you’re like if I do this, it will make it worse.”

She said her mum blossomed once they escaped to Perth. (Image: Instagram)

FINDING A FRESH START

But life changed for Concetta and her little sister when their mum decided to reach out for help by calling a domestic violence hotline.

She said the helpline helped them escape to a new life in Perth where she could have a fresh start under a new name.

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“I became Siena, the survival instinct of that reminds me of The Sound of Music almost” Concetta shared.

With her new identity, Concetta began to experience a new kind of freedom, like being able to live in a calm home, catch public transport on her own and help decorate her new home.

But the biggest change Concetta noticed was her mum, who she said blossomed like a flower after their move to WA.

“I think about by mum and how she would dress, and you could just see it – it went from the palette of brown and frumpy stuff to finding a sense of style and joy in op-shopping,” Concetta said.

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“It changed the way she walked and carried herself.”

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