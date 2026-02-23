From ‘Least Famous’ to Jungle Queen: How Concetta Caristo Won Over Australia on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

When I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here winner Concetta Caristo first entered the South African jungle, it was pretty clear to her that she was the underdog.

Surrounded by international stars like Barry Williams and Rachel Hunter, and local legends like Gary Sweet and Rebekah Elmaloglou, Concetta knew that there was a big chance most of her jungle campmates would have no idea who she was.

“I was like, ‘I am the least famous person here’,” Concetta giggled to TV WEEK.

“I’m the person that everyone will be like, ‘who?’ and I’m okay being that. I never expect anyone to know me. I’m just happy to be there.”

All hail our jungle queen!!!! (Image: Instagram)

Despite racking up fans and a social media following through her work as a comedian and the host of Triple J Breakfast, there’s no doubt that I’m A Celebrity has introduced the bubbly radio star to a whole new cohort of fans. And, less than 24 hours after finding out that the public voted for her to win, she’s still wrapping her head around it.

“It’s pretty unbelievable,” she exclaims.

“My favourite part is when young girls and little kids are talking to me and get excited to see me. It’s the most bizarre feeling in the world.

“I’m just a normal girl and I’ve got little kids being like ‘I love you’. I don’t even know how to explain that feeling. It’s a privilege. It’s so beautiful to have an impact on anyone, let alone young people.”

Concetta came into the jungle representing Full Stop Australia, a small charity which supports people affected by sexual, domestic or family violence after her own experience leaving a violent situation when she was young. While she says was nervous sharing this part of her life with such a wide audience, she’s proud of her vulnerability and how it helped her open up to the public.

“There is definitely anxiety when you go sharing parts of your life like this. You get worried about how you’ll say it, if you’re missing something or whether something will be taken the wrong way — especially on a show that is edited,” she explains.

“There’s always going to be that underlying anxiety, but what I’ve learned is that if someone can see that [domestic violence] can happen to anyone, or if someone feels less alone, if someone feels like they can reach out for help, that is the reason to do it. It is something worth doing. It is something worth fighting for.

“So to go through this journey, and then for people to affirm that in the highest way — which is winning and winning this money for Full Story — I think it defintely strengthens me to keep going and advocating, 100 per cent.”

Concetta’s vulnerability in the jungle didn’t just manifest in her openness with her campmates. Internally, she was going through a lot too. With so much time on her hands to sit and reflect without any distractions — trials and food challenges aside — Concetta says it was the first time that she really got a chance to look inwards.

“My self critic has been really strong my whole life. In my life and in my career, I’m so positive. I build people up. I love to make people feel happy. I know they deserve that, but I really wasn’t doing ti for myself for a very long time,” she admits, her voice cracking with emotion.

“I just had to sit with my thoughts and really question: When am I going to believe I’m enough? When am I going to be able to back myself?”

Concetta is the host of Triple J breakfast with Luca Muller. (Image: Instagram)

Now, after such a lifechanging experience, Concetta says she’s feeling excited for the future. Not just because of the career opportunities that are surely on the horizons for her, but being able to move forward with her life surrounded by the nourishing, life-long friendships she formed in the jungle.

“In the jungle, you are trauma bonding. You’re fast-forwarding friendship. You’re spending time together in a way you never would on the outside. It’s not normal, right?” she laughs.

“We were outside 24/7, talking about things you wouldn’t even realise. I know that we are all connected forever and I know that I have true friendships of people that I can call on. I really intend to stay in touch with these people. I still can’t believe how lucky I am to connect with these people I never would’ve connected with in my life in any other way.

