I’m A Celebrity’s Cyrell: ‘I was kicked out of the group chat!’

After narrowly missing out on making it straight through to the Top 5 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Cyrell Paule went head-to-head with her camp bestie, Rebekah Elmaloglou, in Wednesday night’s elimination challenge.

Sadly, she was beaten in the taxing challenge that involved blowing ping-pong balls into a series of bowls, and left the jungle just shy of Sunday’s big finale.

She may not have won, but sitting down with TV WEEK, the star – who became known as “Cyclone Cyrell” on Married At First Sight due to her fiery temper – insists she’s the real winner. But while she left the jungle with a host of new friends, that camp camaraderie we all witnessed has somewhat fallen by the wayside!

Cyrell Paule admits her friendships with fellow celebrities – here with Luke Bateman and Concetta Caristo – didn’t go the distance post-I’m A Celebrity. (Credit: Network Ten)

Though a group chat was swiftly formed by the celebs after filming wrapped, Cyrell reveals she was excluded from joining it.

“I was one of the ones that was never included in the group chat,” she tells TV WEEK. “The only people I chat to directly is probably like Matt [Zukowski] and Rebekah. But the group chat, no, I was one of the ones that was not included in that.

“Some people, actually – I won’t name names – blocked me and then decided to unblock me for God knows what reason, probably so they wouldn’t look bad. But yeah, they blocked me and then unblocked me.”

Always up for a challenge, Cyrell conquered many a fear in the jungle, earning her praise from her campmates and fans alike. (Credit: Network Ten)

“Some of them added me, but then afterwards, I noticed that the longer this show went on, they kind of drifted and stopped speaking,” she continued. “They don’t like a comment anymore. I don’t know what happened to the group chat, but yeah, they clearly don’t like me anymore!”

Cyrell blossomed in the jungle as she showed a different, more calm side to her personality. And while she admits she wishes she hadn’t cried during every challenge, she stepped up to the plate and conquered fear after fear. And she’s glad she finally got to show her softer side to the country.

“I’m definitely happy that Australia got to see a different side of me,” she tells us. “I think people always know me as just the crazy, angry, loudmouth Cyrell. So it was good to share a different side of me. At the end of the day, there’s so much more to me than just that person. But I feel like you do that [throw a drink in someone’s face on national television!], and that’s all you’re ever known for, you know?”

Indeed, the mum-of-one showed great growth in the jungle – walking away rather than exploding amid conflict. It’s something she admits the old Cyrell never would have done.

“One thing I will tell you, I don’t really ever just walk off. I’m not that type of person to walk off with things because I’ve got a mouth on me, and I’ve made it very clear that I’m willing to use it!” she says with a laugh.

“So for me in there, to restrain myself rather than go continuing on or popping off and just making things even worse, that was one of the things that I wanted to do, was just to walk off. I think at one stage, Gary [Sweet] called me the master of insults and walking off. Gary didn’t know me, obviously – it wasn’t because I’m being a coward in any way … it’s more just I was actually trying to cool down.”

Cyrell faced her biggest fear alongside Concetta in the Viper Room challenge – and broke a record in the process! (Credit: Network Ten) (Credit: Network Ten)

Forming a tight friendship with Bek early on, Cyrell says she was pleasantly surprised by how close they became. Not least because of a case of mistaken identity when they first met!

“My friendship with Bek was probably one of the greatest things that had come out of the jungle,” she says. “I didn’t even expect it, because, can I tell you the truth? When I first met Bek as she was coming in, I f***ing thought it was Martha’s [Kalifatidis from MAFS] mum! I was like, ‘Is that my archnemesis’ mum?!’

“But she was so cool. The one thing I like about Bek is just she’s so funny. And I think she drew me in just from how bubbly and out there she was. I love people like that. And she’s quite outspoken too, she speaks her mind. So I think that’s what created such a good friendship.”

Reunited with her former Love Island partner Eden Dally and their son Boston, Cyrell is thrilled to have made them proud. (Credit: Instagram)

Facing down her biggest fear – snakes! – during the Viper Room challenge, Cyrell says she couldn’t be prouder of herself.

“That was the scariest thing,” she says. “But I think this is why it’s so good to just overcome your fears and face all the challenges that come ahead. Because you know what? In the end of that, not only did I overcome my fears, but I ended up breaking a world record.

“I mean, come on! I’m not Queen of the Jungle, but I’ll be the Queen of the Snakes, because I am one!”

