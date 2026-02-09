Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
I’m A Celeb’s Luke Bateman and Concetta Caristo break their silence on romance rumours

“Dating her is probably off the cards – for the time being”
After comedian Nath Valvo clocked some very cosy moments between radio star Concetta Caristo and TikTok heart-throb Luke Bateman on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, the internet did what it does best – collectively shipping the pair and manifesting a jungle romance. 

But before anyone starts planning the wedding, TV WEEK is here to gently squash the fantasy. We spoke to both alleged lovebirds, who insist what viewers are seeing is friendship – not flirting. 

“Concetta and I actually formed a really beautiful friendship while we were in the jungle,” Luke, 31, explains. “It was one of the highlights of my experience, our friendship, and we continue to remain very close. However, dating her is probably off the cards – for the time being.” 

For the time being? Now that’s not exactly a hard no… 

As for Concetta, also 31, she’s equally baffled – and amused – by the sudden fascination with her love life. 

“It’s very surreal and makes me feel funny that people even care,” she says. “For anyone to care about you when they don’t know you is a bizarre feeling.” 

It’s not the first time Concetta’s found herself at the centre of dating rumours. Before heading into the jungle, there was speculation she was romantically linked to her Triple J co-host Bryce Mills – a rumour she says was wildly off base. 

Concetta Caristo, Luke Bateman and Nath Valvo in camp laughing and posing for a selfie on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Nath is suspicious of Concetta and Luke’s ‘friendship’. (Credit: 10)
“People were speculating mainly because I was working alongside a man every day and so people would think, ‘Oh – are they a thing?’” she recalls. “It was hilarious because I had a long-term partner when those articles were happening.” 

Still, despite firmly denying anything romantic, Luke does admit the bond he and Concetta formed only deepened as the competition wore on. 

“I had a beautiful conversation with Concetta one day,” the former Bachelor says. “It was really magical. It was like a 10-year-old Luke Bateman and a 10-year-old Concetta Caristo were talking to each other. I left that conversation going, if that’s the only thing I ever get out of this experience, that would make it all worthwhile.” 

So… friends forever, or a slow-burn jungle love story waiting for the cameras to stop rolling? Stranger things have happened in the wild! 

