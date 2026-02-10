Barry Williams says I’m A Celebrity changed his life — and made him an ‘honorary aussie’

For some stars, going on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is the ultimate slog. There’s no phones or books. You’ve got limited food and company, and you’re expected to do absolutely diabolical challenges in the name of entertainment making money for your chosen charity. For many, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience that they’re appreciative for after they’ve been reunited with their creature comforts. But that couldn’t be the opposite for Brady Bunch star Barry Williams.

“There are peak experiences in life, things that you will never forget that are really significant,” Barry — who introduced himself by his jungle nickname Big Bad Bazza — explained to TV WEEK.

“One was flying with the Blue Angels in an F18 jet for an hour and being able to fly the jet. The other was I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here“.

Bye Big Bad Bazza! (Image: 10)

His love for the game was so strong that from the moment he found himself elimination challenge alongside Neighbours star Rebekah Elmaloglou, he was devastated at the prospect of leaving his jungle home. Sadly for Barry, it was Rebekah who came out on top in the challenge.

“After experiencing it, I knew what was going to happen. Big spoiler alert for me. But I was just not ready to leave,”

“The jungle is hard, so much harder than it looks when you’re sitting back and being entertained by it but during the elimination I was in disbelief and had to process because I had such a good time [in the jungle].”

During his time in the jungle, Bazza truly gave his all to the experience. While he formed close friendships with all the blokes in the jungle, it was Gary who he really resonated with.

“Gary and I connected really well. It could just be because we’re sort of generationally in proximity but I really liked him,” Barry said.

“He’s so loving and such a giver. I’ve invited him to come out to the states and bring his family to stay with me.”

But that’s not the only event pencilled in the calendar with his I’m A Celeb friends.

“My social calendar is nearly booked already,” he said with a chuckle.

“Matt [Zukowski] wants to go clubbing with me. He wants me to bring some of my 80s game with me. I want to go see Nath [Valvo] and Concetta [Caristo] at The Comedy Store.”

Now that he’s been dubbed an “honorary Aussie”, Bazza would love to do more projects Down Under.

“If the project looks right, I’m there and I look forward to it. I think something’s going to come up,” he shares with a sly smile.

” About 15 years ago, I recorded a song with the Wiggles — the original Wiggles — on their Christmas album. Maybe the Wiggles will have me to do another song with them.”

Who knew?

Well, fingers crossed they’ll do an updated version!

