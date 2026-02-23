I’m A Celebrity 2026 runners-up Gary Sweet and Luke Bateman share beautiful words for winner Concetta Caristo

After a season of laughs, tucker trials and intense challenges that’ll make your heart race and your eyes water, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here has come to an end for 2026.

Advertisement

While Australia fell in love with the final three — former footy player turned book-loving TikToker Luke Bateman, iconic Aussie actor Gary Sweet and comedian and Triple J present Concetta Caristo — it was 31-year-old Concetta who nabbed the most votes to be crowned the I’m A Celeb Jungle Queen of 2026 and won $100,000 for her chosen charity Full Stop Australia.

For Luke Bateman, Concetta’s win was a dream come true. No, really.

“I couldn’t have been happier. Like, that was my dream result,” he told TV WEEK.

Advertisement

“What I wanted to happen was my charity to win and get $100,000 but I wanted Concetta to win. Obviously, both of those outcomes couldn’t have happened. I was more happy this morning with her having won than I think I would’ve been if I won.

“She is such an angel, such a beautiful woman who is so deserving of the win. I’m so glad she gets rewarded for something she’s earned.”

In the jungle, Concetta and Luke formed a beautiful friendship. While they certainly kicked off rumours that their friendship had taken a turn for the romantic, both Luke and Concetta assured us that they’re just friends. Well, for now.

“Concetta and I actually formed a really beautiful friendship while we were in the jungle,” Luke shares. “It was one of the highlights of my experience, our friendship, and we continue to remain very close. However, dating her is probably off the cards – for the time being.”

Advertisement

Luke wasn’t the only runner up to have some lovely things to say about Concetta. House Husband’s and Police Rescue star Gary Sweet couldn’t help but gush about his co-star.

“Obviously, I would’ve liked to have won that money for my charity but I was so deeply proud of Concetta,” Gary tells TV WEEK.

“She was a very worthy winner and I was very, very pleased for her. She’s got a great charity and she survived some very difficult times and obstacles in her life. I just admire and respect her so much and she’s so much fun.”

If you haven’t seen the heart-warming I’m A Celeb finale yet, you can watch it on 10Play.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.