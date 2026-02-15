Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Luke Bateman on the shocking DMs he has received since leaving the I’m A Celebrity jungle

'I kept it secret'
Luke Bateman has done it all. Former NRL star, one-time Bachelor, contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – and now, unexpectedly, a viral favourite on BookTok for his fantasy novel reviews. And he’s only just getting started. Luke is officially writing a book.

“For [almost] 30 years, books and writing, magical stories and quests were all very hidden,” Luke, 31, tells TV WEEK. “That was something that I kept secret. Being able to land a book deal and be able to share my own story – what it means to the 24-year-old Luke Bateman who couldn’t get out of bed because he saw no hope in the future – is immeasurable.”

@lukesreads

Sold to me as a spicy MM romance, but actually this was just a wonderful love story that explored the awkward transition from lust to commitment. While also being a powerful narrative about the barriers still facing gay men in our world—especially in professional sports. #booktok #bookworm #bookrecommendations #heatedrivalry #rachelreid

♬ original sound – Luke Bateman

Known in the jungle for his grounded and calm demeanour, Luke – now a farmer – says that peace didn’t come easily.

“After many years of frantic, unregulated, anxious times during my gambling addiction – through my rehab and recovery – I had to learn how to show up for myself calmly and peacefully,” he explains. “It’s something I’ve really had to develop internally.”

That mindset, he believes, is what carried him so far on I’m A Celeb – and why others struggled.

Luke Bateman jumping to grab a star while hanging from a harness in an I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! challenge.
Luke thrives when the stakes are high. (Credit: 10)

“I think a few people lost sight of the privileged position that we were all in,” Luke says. “Filming a reality TV show in such a special location with such a special group – it’s something that should be cherished. I think people lost sight of that when decisions came up.

“The jungle is a test of compassion. When you’re thrown in there with a variety of unique personalities, being able to have compassion and acceptance for what other people are going through is vital.”

Reality TV has played a major role in Luke’s life – including The Bachelor, which saw him leave the show in a relationship that later ended.

Luke Bateman (right) alongside fellow Bachelors Wes (left) and Ben (middle) posing with roses in suits for 2023 season of The Bachelors.
Before I’m A Celeb… Luke was a Bachelor in 2023. (Credit: CH9)

“It was a profound and special part of my life,” he says. “But we broke up over two years ago now. I made my peace with that relationship a very long time ago.”

Now single – and visible to a new audience – Luke’s inbox has been lighting up, though not quite how you’d expect.

“I’ve got a lot of messages from mothers,” he laughs. “Mothers send me their daughter’s profile and say, ‘She’s wonderful, she loves reading.’ It’s quite funny.”

