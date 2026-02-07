I’m A Celeb’s Mia Fevola opens up about trauma, fear and rumours she’s dating Robert Irwin

Mia Fevola is confronting more than creepy crawlies in the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! She has a deep fear of water after a traumatic jet ski accident.
“I was badly injured and ended up in hospital,” the influencer tells TV WEEK. “I’ve really struggled with water since. Then, to see the claustrophobic water tank on the first day made me very nervous.”
Facing fears is a recurring theme for Mia, 26, who has also spoken candidly about growing up alongside the addiction that plagued her father, former AFL star Brendan Fevola.
“Addiction really does heavily affect the people closest to you,” Mia says.
“My mum did such an incredible job of protecting us children while still supporting my dad. Even when they divorced, she was still by his side supporting him through the toughest time of his life.”
Fans have been speculating about a romance between Mia and host Robert Irwin – rumours she’s quick to shut down.
“It’s so far from a dating show,” she laughs.
“You smell; you’re using a long drop – it’s not romantic. I went for personal development, to face my fears and to grow. I think I achieved that.”
You can tune into I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here on 10 or 10Play.