I’m A Celeb’s Mia Fevola opens up about trauma, fear and rumours she’s dating Robert Irwin

"Addiction really does heavily affect the people closest to you."
Mia Fevola in her jungle gear as she poses for a promo shot for I'm A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here!
Mia has focused on personal growth and facing her fears in the jungle.
Mia Fevola is confronting more than creepy crawlies in the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! She has a deep fear of water after a traumatic jet ski accident.

“I was badly injured and ended up in hospital,” the influencer tells TV WEEK. “I’ve really struggled with water since. Then, to see the claustrophobic water tank on the first day made me very nervous.”

Facing fears is a recurring theme for Mia, 26, who has also spoken candidly about growing up alongside the addiction that plagued her father, former AFL star Brendan Fevola.

“Addiction really does heavily affect the people closest to you,” Mia says.

“My mum did such an incredible job of protecting us children while still supporting my dad. Even when they divorced, she was still by his side supporting him through the toughest time of his life.”

Mia Fevola with her parents Alex and Brendan at a Gala event.
Being away from mum Alex (left) and dad Brendan was one of Mia’s biggest challenges. (Credit: Instagram)

Fans have been speculating about a romance between Mia and host Robert Irwin – rumours she’s quick to shut down.

“It’s so far from a dating show,” she laughs.

“You smell; you’re using a long drop – it’s not romantic. I went for personal development, to face my fears and to grow. I think I achieved that.”

You can tune into I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here on 10 or 10Play.

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

