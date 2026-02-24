EXCLUSIVE: I’m A Celeb winner Concetta Caristo spills on her relationship with Luke Bateman!

While I’m A Celeb isn’t a dating show, over the years the jungle has seen romances blossom between the campers.
And the latest season has been no different, with romance rumours swirling between the newest jungle queen Concetta Caristo and book-tok heart-throb Luke Bateman – with fans hoping to see sparks fly between the two.
“I don’t think there’s going to be a jungle wedding,” Concetta tells Woman’s Day shortly after being crowned as the winner.
“Luke’s a beautiful soul and it’s another great friendship that I picked up in there. There’s nothing juicy to tell you sorry!”
QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE
On Sunday’s finale, Concetta beat Luke and actor Gary Sweet to take home $100,000 for her charity, Full Stop Australia.
While the show was pre-recorded this season, none of the contestants knew who the real winner of the show was until it was announced to the public.
Reflecting on the moment she was announced as the new queen of the jungle, Concetta admits she was completely surprised at her victory.
“It was genuinely shocked… I did not see it coming – I was so ready to lose as I thought it couldn’t be me, I’m just the underdog,” she says.
“When they announced me, it took many moments before it registered. It was to big of a dream to be seeing it happen and it took my beautiful friends, family and lovely castmates around me to realise what was happening.”
Looking back over her time in the jungle, Concetta says getting through the Viper Room was both the hardest challenge, and the most rewarding.
“I don’t like reptiles and I’m claustrophobic, so having to keep my cool while being buried with snajes while also having to answer questions… I hated it so much,” she admits.
“But I was so proud of Cyrell and I that we just kept going. Winning that and the meals for my team was definitely somehting I’m really proud of.”
WHAT COMES NEXT
Since her jungle coronation, Concetta has been back bringing fresh new Australian music on Triple J Breakfast.
When Woman’s Day asks what reality show she’d like to appear on next, Concetta admits she’s already done her dream ones.
“I dreamed of doing Taskmaster and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! so what’s left?” she says.
“I’d love to do Traitors but I’m just excited for whatever comes next and I’m so grateful to get to do what I do.”
“I hope I can do more live comedy and I would love to act one day. I just love being in this business, and being a comedian – it brings me so much joy!”