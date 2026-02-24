EXCLUSIVE: I’m A Celeb winner Concetta Caristo spills on her relationship with Luke Bateman!

While I’m A Celeb isn’t a dating show, over the years the jungle has seen romances blossom between the campers.

Advertisement

And the latest season has been no different, with romance rumours swirling between the newest jungle queen Concetta Caristo and book-tok heart-throb Luke Bateman – with fans hoping to see sparks fly between the two.

“I don’t think there’s going to be a jungle wedding,” Concetta tells Woman’s Day shortly after being crowned as the winner.

“Luke’s a beautiful soul and it’s another great friendship that I picked up in there. There’s nothing juicy to tell you sorry!”

Fans of the show loved the flirty dynamic between Concetta and Luke. (Image: Instagram)

Advertisement

QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE

On Sunday’s finale, Concetta beat Luke and actor Gary Sweet to take home $100,000 for her charity, Full Stop Australia.

While the show was pre-recorded this season, none of the contestants knew who the real winner of the show was until it was announced to the public.

Reflecting on the moment she was announced as the new queen of the jungle, Concetta admits she was completely surprised at her victory.

“It was genuinely shocked… I did not see it coming – I was so ready to lose as I thought it couldn’t be me, I’m just the underdog,” she says.

Advertisement

“When they announced me, it took many moments before it registered. It was to big of a dream to be seeing it happen and it took my beautiful friends, family and lovely castmates around me to realise what was happening.”

Looking back over her time in the jungle, Concetta says getting through the Viper Room was both the hardest challenge, and the most rewarding.

“I don’t like reptiles and I’m claustrophobic, so having to keep my cool while being buried with snajes while also having to answer questions… I hated it so much,” she admits.

“But I was so proud of Cyrell and I that we just kept going. Winning that and the meals for my team was definitely somehting I’m really proud of.”

Advertisement

Most of the campmates gathered at George Calombaris’ Sydney pub to watch the finale together. (Image: Instagram)

WHAT COMES NEXT

Since her jungle coronation, Concetta has been back bringing fresh new Australian music on Triple J Breakfast.

When Woman’s Day asks what reality show she’d like to appear on next, Concetta admits she’s already done her dream ones.

“I dreamed of doing Taskmaster and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! so what’s left?” she says.

Advertisement

“I’d love to do Traitors but I’m just excited for whatever comes next and I’m so grateful to get to do what I do.”

“I hope I can do more live comedy and I would love to act one day. I just love being in this business, and being a comedian – it brings me so much joy!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.