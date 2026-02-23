The finale twist you didn’t see: Luke Bateman on I’m A Celeb’s three winner endings

On Sunday, viewers were overjoyed when comedian and Triple J radio host Concetta Caristo was crowned as the 2026 queen of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here jungle. However, back in November and December when the beloved reality show was filmed, all three finalists — Concetta, Gary Sweet and Luke Bateman — had to film a version of the series finale in which they all won before the public voting took place.

As the series is usually filmed live, the alternate endings was a bit of a twist for production. But according to former Bachelor star and upcoming author Luke Bateman,

“We filmed three endings with each of us winning, but we knew that going in,” Luke reveals to TV WEEK.

But according to Luke, filming three different finales turned out to be quite a lovely experience for the three finalists.

“It was actually quite enjoyable that we all got to experience the win,” Luke admits.

“We got to congratulate Gary on winning and hug him and have that moment and then have the same with me.

“It was, in many ways, it was very much like we all won. We actually spoke about that with each other, we said we are all winners. Like, anyone who wins this, we don’t care because we all feel like winners.”

Sleeping beauty finalist number one. (Image: Instagram) Sleeping beauty finalist number two. (Image: Instagram)

Now that the series is done and dusted, the top three feel incredibly blessed. Not just because of the beautifully bonkers and unique experience they’ve had on I’m A Celeb, but due to the life-long friendships.

“I enjoyed my time in the jungle so immensely, and I met such amazing, incredible people,” Luke gushes.

“Every one of my 12 other camp mates were tremendous human beings, and I treasure and value, and I’m so grateful to have met them. I really look forward to the friendships, all of our friendships, continuing into the future.”

Aw! We love to see it!

