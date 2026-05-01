MAFS star Tony Mojanovski pleads guilty after threatening to kill nephew

Former Married At First Sight contestant Tony Mojanovski has appeared before a New South Wales court after threatening to kill a family member during a business argument that spiralled out of control.

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Tony, 54, co-owned a fishing charter business with his nephew and contacted him in November 2025 to discuss work. What started as a routine call deteriorated fast. When his nephew explained he was unable to come in that day, the exchange turned ugly – and, according to court documents, “quickly turned volatile.”

Sensing the situation escalating, the nephew began recording the call on his wife’s phone. The audio captured Tony issuing a threat: “I’m gonna kill you”.

(Credit: Nine)

Police were notified, and Tony was subsequently arrested and brought to Illawarra Police Station. He initially rejected the allegations outright, claiming he didn’t remember making the threats – until detectives played him the recording. Faced with his own words, the reality star conceded: “There you go, that’s what I said.”

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On Wednesday, Tony stood before Wollongong Local Court and entered a guilty plea to a charge of intimidation. Magistrate David Williams accepted that the outburst was out of character, describing him as otherwise a man of good standing with no history of violence.

The MAFS star was spared a conviction and placed on a 12-month conditional release order, requiring him to be of good behaviour.

Addressing the court, Tony expressed remorse for the incident, saying it was an uncharacteristic moment brought on by mounting pressure.

“It’s just a mistake I made. I’m not an aggressive person, I’ve never been in a fight. He just pushed me to my limits,” he told the court.

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(Credit: Instagram)

The court case comes after he was rushed to hospital in April last year after suffering a heart attack, requiring emergency open-heart surgery including a coronary artery bypass graft.

Speaking from his hospital bed at the time, he reflected on the warning signs he had ignored – persistent chest pressure, fatigue and what he had brushed off as heartburn.

“It caught up with me,” he admitted, pointing to years of smoking, stress, and a demanding lifestyle on the water.

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Tony first appeared on screens in the 2025 season of MAFS, where he was matched with Morena Farina.

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