Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

MAFS’ Morena unleashes on husband Tony: ‘He should have married himself!’

The outspoken bride went rogue at a bizarre viewing party…
wade sellers Entertainment Editor

She’s the self-described firecracker this year, and it seems that Morena Farina is really living up to her name outside the experiment too, with the Married At First Sight star going rogue at a bizarre viewing party thrown in her honour – by herself!

Defying the network’s usually watertight contract, the 57-year-old DJ and fitness instructor organised a huge viewing party in her home state of Victoria last month to watch the show’s first episode as it went to air.

Morena stands in green dress next to a cardboard cutout of herself.
Morena threw herself a bizarre viewing party last month to watch the first episode. (Credit: MEDIA MODE)

Complete with a red carpet,  media wall – which featured a life-size cardboard cut-out of herself – and a huge crowd of friends, family, and former MAFS stars, Morena ensured she made the most of her moment in the spotlight by going on an almighty tirade against her TV husband Tony Mojanovski.

Morena said she thought she would “end up with maybe someone who smelled, maybe someone who was up to my nipples, I knew I was going to end up with someone who I wasn’t physically attracted to. But never, ever, ever did I expect to be matched with someone who is unavailable,” Morena is seen announcing to the gobsmacked crowd in footage obtained by Daily Mail Australia.

Morena stands amongst a crowd of friends and family at her viewing party.
During the party, which was attended by a crowd of close friends, family and past MAFS contestants, Morena lashed out on the show and her TV husband Tony. (Credit: MEDIA MODE)

This comment could be seen as Morena alluding to the rumours that Tony, 53, was separated but still married when he entered into the experiment, however, she could also be pointing to their communication issues on the show.

“But that’s OK, that’s my journey,” she adds. The star also revealed she had actually tried to remove her edit from the show.

Tony sits looking unimpressed in a scene from Married At First Sight
Morena’s husband Tony has been plagued by rumours suggesting he was still married when he entered the experiment. (Credit: Channel Nine)
“I actually said to them, if you can remove me, and make me invisible – make Tony just marry himself!”

Morena then ends proceedings by taking aim at MAFS’ broadcast network, saying that she “can’t believe that Channel Nine get away with what they do.”

The gloves are firmly off!

wade sellers
Entertainment Editor Wade Sellers Entertainment Editor

