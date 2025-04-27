MAFS star Tony rushed to hospital after having a heart attack

Married at First Sight star Tony Mojanovski has told how doctors saved his life on Thursday.

The 53-year-old, who was married to Morena Farina in this year’s series, started experiencing chest pain on Thursday morning.

After being admitted to Wollongong Hospital, he underwent emergency surgery later that day.

Doctors performed a coronary artery bypass graft, which ultimately saved his life.

(Credit: Instagram)

“During the week I wasn’t feeling well. It has been happening for a long time – I was just feeling not right, like something was on my chest every now and then, giving me heartburn and stuff like that,” Tony told the Daily Mail.

Luckily, he went to the doctors after deciding the symptoms were too severe to ignore. “I felt a bit off too. That’s why I thought, you know what, I’m going to take it easy this week because it was just too much,” he said.

After the scare, Tony, who is a council worker, is planning on slowing down a bit and prioritising his health. “I was smoking, the cigarettes, the stress, being on the boat, partying – just too many things. It caught up with me,” he said. “I just need some time without the partying.”

Tony was visited by MAFS co-star Ryan Donnelly, who posted photos of the pair on his Instagram page, and revealed Tony had also spoken to Adrian after his surgery.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Tony Time had a brief intermission dropped by to see my best mate and he was literally on the phone with Adrian [Araouzou]. Can’t keep a good Macedonian man down, he’ll be back to his best in no time!” he wrote.

Fans were quick to comment on the post shared by Ryan with words of encouragement for a fast recovery.

“Wishing you a quick recovery Tony 🙏🥰,” one fan commented.

“Speedy recovery Tony. It’s good you have good friends around you. Blessing,” commented another.

“Sending healing prayers Tony! One of my best grooms of all time. Your like a breath of fresh air and you lit our screens up ❤️❤️.”

“Wishing you a speedy recovery Tony ❤️‍🩹”

