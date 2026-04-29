Hayu FanFest just dropped its star-studded lineup

Grab your Birkins and your Xanax, it’s time to head to Hayu FanFest!

If you’ve ever wanted to scream “Clip!” in a room full of fellow Bravo devotees, this might just be your Super Bowl. Australia’s first-ever Hayu FanFest is officially landing in Sydney this August, bringing some of reality TV’s most iconic names Down Under for one very dramatic day.

Dorinda is known for her iconic one-liners, martini-fuelled meltdowns and always “making it nice”. (Credit: Hayu)

What is Hayu FanFest?

Think of it as the ultimate reality TV playground. Hayu FanFest promises live panels, cast interviews, meet-and-greets, photo moments, immersive activations, exclusive merch and plenty of fan chaos. There’ll even be DJ sets from Housewives icons Dorinda Medley and Meredith Marks. Because of course there will be!

Which Bravolebrities are attending?

The debut lineup is stacked with top-tier Housewives, from OG icons of New York and Atlanta to the fresh – but equally fabulous – new series London. There’s also Captain Cutie himself from Below Deck and fan favourites from Southern Charm gracing the stage.

The full list is:

Cynthia Bailey (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

(Credit: Hayu)

Meredith Marks (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City)

(Credit: Hayu)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

(Credit: Hayu)

Alexia Nepola (The Real Housewives of Miami)

(Credit: Hayu)

Juliet Mayhew (The Real Housewives of London)

(Credit: Hayu)

Captain Jason Chambers (Below Deck Down Under)

(Credit: Hayu)

Craig Conover (Southern Charm)

(Credit: Hayu)

Shep Rose (Southern Charm)

(Credit: Hayu)

Honestly? A fever dream.

Where is Hayu Fan Fest being held?

Hayu FanFest takes over Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion in Moore Park on Saturday, August 15.

Captain Jason Chambers has become one of Australia’s biggest reality TV exports – and one of Bravo’s most swoon-worthy stars. (Credit: Hayu)

Where can you buy tickets?

Hayu subscribers opted in to marketing and pre‑sale get first access via the Hayu pre‑sale from 12pm AEST 12 May 2026. Tickets for the general public are available through Ticketek at 12pm AEST 14 May 2026. VIP passes will also be available for superfans wanting the full Housewives treatment.