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Hayu FanFest just dropped its star-studded lineup

Sydney is getting a dose of Hollywood drama this August.
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Grab your Birkins and your Xanax, it’s time to head to Hayu FanFest!

If you’ve ever wanted to scream “Clip!” in a room full of fellow Bravo devotees, this might just be your Super Bowl. Australia’s first-ever Hayu FanFest is officially landing in Sydney this August, bringing some of reality TV’s most iconic names Down Under for one very dramatic day.

Dorinda from Real Housewives of New York standing on a CGI beach.
Dorinda is known for her iconic one-liners, martini-fuelled meltdowns and always “making it nice”. (Credit: Hayu)

What is Hayu FanFest?

Think of it as the ultimate reality TV playground. Hayu FanFest promises live panels, cast interviews, meet-and-greets, photo moments, immersive activations, exclusive merch and plenty of fan chaos. There’ll even be DJ sets from Housewives icons Dorinda Medley and Meredith Marks. Because of course there will be!

Which Bravolebrities are attending?

The debut lineup is stacked with top-tier Housewives, from OG icons of New York and Atlanta to the fresh – but equally fabulous – new series London. There’s also Captain Cutie himself from Below Deck and fan favourites from Southern Charm gracing the stage.

The full list is:

Cynthia Bailey (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Cynthia Bailey in a press shot for Hayu FanFest.
(Credit: Hayu)

Meredith Marks (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City)

Meredith Marks in a press shot for Hayu FanFest.
(Credit: Hayu)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Dorinda Medley in a press shot for Hayu FanFest.
(Credit: Hayu)

Alexia Nepola (The Real Housewives of Miami)

Alexia Nepola in a press shot for Hayu FanFest.
(Credit: Hayu)

Juliet Mayhew (The Real Housewives of London)

Juliet Mayhew in a press shot for Hayu FanFest.
(Credit: Hayu)

Captain Jason Chambers (Below Deck Down Under)

Jason Chambers in a press shot for Hayu FanFest.
(Credit: Hayu)

Craig Conover (Southern Charm)

Craig Conover in a press shot for Hayu FanFest.
(Credit: Hayu)

Shep Rose (Southern Charm)

Shep Rose in a press shot for Hayu FanFest.
(Credit: Hayu)

Honestly? A fever dream.

Where is Hayu Fan Fest being held?

Hayu FanFest takes over Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion in Moore Park on Saturday, August 15.

Captain Jason Chambers from Below Deck in front of the ocean in his uniform.
Captain Jason Chambers has become one of Australia’s biggest reality TV exports – and one of Bravo’s most swoon-worthy stars. (Credit: Hayu)

Where can you buy tickets?

Hayu subscribers opted in to marketing and pre‑sale get first access via the Hayu pre‑sale from 12pm AEST 12 May 2026. Tickets for the general public are available through Ticketek at 12pm AEST 14 May 2026. VIP passes will also be available for superfans wanting the full Housewives treatment.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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