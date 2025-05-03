When Osher Günsberg stepped on set for The Real Housewives Of Sydney season three reunion, he had no idea what he was in for.

“It was without a doubt one of the most exciting, most interesting and unquestionably most intense nights I’ve ever had in my television career,” Osher, 51, tells TV WEEK.

Can Osher keep calm amid the chaos? (Credit: BINGE)

The former host of The Bachelor wore his finest suit for the occasion, saying he “needed to look like I belonged”, and leads Sydney’s glamazons through one final round of confrontations.

And the gloves are off before Osher even greets the women.

“I hadn’t even said, ‘Good evening, ladies,’ and it was on,” he reveals.

Not everyone is all smiles like Krissy (middle) at the reunion (Credit: BINGE)

Osher observed that the alliances formed throughout the season remain strong – groups he dubs “Camp Kate” and “Camp Caroline”.

“There’s a lot going on there,” he says. “I did my very best to get some amount of healing or resolution.”

The host, whose wife, make-up artist Audrey Griffen, also works on the series, studied every moment of the season with detective-level precision prior to the reunion.

Osher says there was a clear divide between the ladies – “Camp Kate” and “Camp Caroline” (Credit: BINGE)

“I have my spreadsheet, my dossier, the board with the red string between everybody,” he laughs.

At the heart of his hosting mission, Osher says his job was to “create authentic emotional human responses”.

“If I heard someone drop something along the way, I had to know there was a clue there to pick up on,” Osher says. “I had to be fighting fit and sharp.”

The ladies do everything but unite at the reunion (Credit: BINGE)

While tensions simmered all season, one feud finally boils over as the cast reunite, with unaired scenes and surprise guests promising to shed light on some scenarios that could tear the group further apart.

“A couple of things got revealed that no-one really saw coming – not even the housewives,” Osher teases. “Allegations that are thrown around – some of them could be classified as outrageous, but there’s definitely a lot of feuding.”

