Osher Günsberg trades roses for rivalries in a fiery Real Housewives reunion

'The most intense night of my career.'
Terry, Kate, Martine, Caroline, Osher, Krissy, Victoria and Sally pose for a shot at the Real Housewives of Sydney reunion
The ladies are glammed up and ready to face off!
BINGE

When Osher Günsberg stepped on set for The Real Housewives Of Sydney season three reunion, he had no idea what he was in for.

“It was without a doubt one of the  most exciting, most interesting and unquestionably most intense nights I’ve ever had in my television career,” Osher, 51, tells TV WEEK.

Osher Gunsberg dressed in a black suit and tie as he hosts the Real Housewives of Sydney reunion
Can Osher keep calm amid the chaos? (Credit: BINGE)

The former host of The Bachelor wore his finest suit for the occasion, saying he “needed to look like I belonged”, and leads Sydney’s glamazons through one final round of confrontations.

And the gloves are off before Osher even greets the women.

“I hadn’t even said, ‘Good evening, ladies,’ and it was on,” he reveals.

Caroline and Victoria (left and right respectively) look stern on the reunion couch dressed in red as Krissy laughs in the centre in a black and gold dress
Not everyone is all smiles like Krissy (middle) at the reunion (Credit: BINGE)

Osher observed that the alliances formed throughout the season remain strong – groups he dubs “Camp Kate” and “Camp Caroline”.

“There’s a lot going on there,” he says. “I did my very best to get some amount of healing or resolution.”

The host, whose wife, make-up artist Audrey Griffen, also works on the series, studied every moment of the season with detective-level precision prior to the reunion.

Sally, Kate and Terry sit on the reunion couch as Kate and Terry look very fired up
Osher says there was a clear divide between the ladies – “Camp Kate” and “Camp Caroline” (Credit: BINGE)

“I have my spreadsheet, my dossier, the board with the red string between everybody,” he laughs.

At the heart of his hosting mission, Osher says his job was to “create authentic emotional human responses”.

“If I heard someone drop something along the way,  I had to know there was a clue there to pick up on,” Osher says. “I had to be fighting fit and sharp.”

The entire cast of the RHOS pictured on the couches with host Osher Gunsberg in the centre
The ladies do everything but unite at the reunion (Credit: BINGE)

While tensions simmered all season, one feud finally boils over as the cast reunite, with unaired scenes and surprise guests promising to shed light on some scenarios that could tear the group further apart.

“A couple of things got revealed that no-one really saw coming – not even the housewives,” Osher teases. “Allegations that are thrown around – some of them could be classified as outrageous, but there’s definitely a lot of feuding.”

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

