Wait… did Luann de Lesseps just CONFIRM the RHONY pirate hookup?

In an exclusive chat with Countess Luann de Lesseps – one of the most legendary Real Housewives of New York cast members of all time – the elegant cabaret star may have just let slip to TV WEEK a bombshell answer to a burning question original RHONY fans have been begging to know for YEARS.

Fans will recall the infamous season five trip to St. Barths, where the women brought a very attractive Johnny Depp lookalike back to their villa, promptly dubbing him “the pirate”. When Luann and the mystery man hit it off, viewers — and her co-stars — were convinced the pair had enjoyed a sneaky rendezvous, despite both parties denying it.

Then came the hot mic moment.

Luann was caught speaking French on the phone, asking friends to cover for her – which, naturally, only made things worse.

Fast-forward to now. In a game of “Cool” or “Uncool” – a nod to one of her most iconic one-liners – we asked Luann to revisit some memorable RHONY moments and decide whether they were, in fact, cool… or deeply uncool.

So, was her friends attempting to expose her alleged pirate rendezvous cool or uncool?

Without hesitation, Luann declared it “uncool” before adding, “because why expose people’s choice to have sex with a pirate?”

I mean…

Is that an admission? A cheeky wink to the long-running rumour mill? Or is the Countess simply having the last laugh all these years later?

Watch the clip for yourself and let us know in the comments. And Luann – we hope you don’t think we’re uncool for bringing it up – we love you!

Stream all episodes and seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City and Bravo’s Love Hotel on Hayu. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th (w/t) will be available to stream later this year, only on Hayu.

