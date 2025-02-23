The fabulous jewel-drenched women of The Real Housewives Of Sydney are back and it’s not their full wallets and powerful connections you should be wary of – it’s their bitter bite.

Ahead of the third season of the popular series, TV WEEK spoke to glamorous housewives Krissy Marsh and Caroline Gaultier, who reveal it is one of the most “vicious” seasons to date. But they aren’t sure what will make the edit.

Caroline Gaultier and Krissy Marsh return for more drama (Credit: BINGE)

“Some of the [cast] will sit there and be one thing when the cameras are on and as soon as the cameras are off, they’ll be a totally different person,” Krissy explains.

“They will say some of the vilest things I’ve ever heard,” Caroline adds. “I did not realise women were capable of this type of behaviour.”

Also returning are Terry Biviano, Victoria Montano, Sally Obermeder, Dr Kate Adams and Nicole O’Neil, with the addition of a new housewife – ‘porcelain princess’ Martine Chippendale.

Martine is Victoria’s neighbour, residing in a stunning mansion in the elite Sydney suburb of Darling Point, and famously can’t be seen without her parasol, declaring the sun as her “nemesis”. But perhaps the sun isn’t her only enemy.

The stunning queens of the elite Eastern suburbs of Sydney are back (Credit: BINGE)

“Martine was like an itch,” Caroline says. “She wasn’t relevant enough.”

The season two reunion left off with besties Caroline and Kate arguing after Caroline came to the realisation her friend wasn’t who she thought – siding with ‘the enemy’. As the season kicks off, their feud worsens.

“When I saw Victoria bullied last season, and she has two small children and it affected her business, I thought, ‘This is enough now,’” Caroline says. “I wasn’t Victoria’s great friend at the time, but out of principle it was wrong.

“Season three, that’s why I threw myself into boiling water – it was the right thing to do.”

Victoria has a new friend Martine and she is sure to ruffle a few feathers (Credit: BINGE)

The season showcases the fantastic events the women attend and their enviable wardrobes, and gives us a glimpse into Australian high society.

The ladies of leisure indulge in a luxe trip or two along the way, which are not without their hiccups, including a venture to Krissy’s holiday home in Noosa, Queensland, where Martine accuses Krissy of “hazing” the newcomer.

“For her to turn around and say the hazing comment knocked me for a second,” Krissy recalls. “She said she understands how Kate feels. Honey, you’ve been on this show for 30 seconds – how do you understand what anyone’s endured?”

With Krissy and Caroline, what you see is what you get – cheeky, charming and ready to have a good time. According to them, this is not the case for certain cast members who they tease have ulterior motives.

Season three includes plenty of events for the housewives to fight at (Credit: BINGE)

Which housewives are they referring to? And with so many behind-the-scenes politics happening, who is being authentic and who isn’t?

“Well, that’s the million-dollar question,” Krissy says with a smirk. “That’s the biggest issue we’ve had this season. All I asked was, ‘Can we just be real?’”

The Real Housewives of Sydney premieres Tuesday, 25th February at 1.30PM AEDT on BINGE and FOXTEL, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Stream RHOS on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

