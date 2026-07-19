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Alone Australia’s Alyce reveals the tragedy that changed her life

For Mum.
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Alone Australia’s Alyce’s love of the outdoors began with a trip she took with her mother – a journey that would ultimately change the course of her life.

“I wasn’t an outdoorsy kid,” the 36-year-old Aboriginal Community Engagement advisor tells TV WEEK.

“I was the type who did well academically. I spent a lot of my early adulthood partying and generally being asleep in life.

“But then Mum and I went to Patagonia when I was 24. It was the first time either of us had been hiking, and we both fell in love with it.”

The pair immediately started dreaming about their next adventure.

“We said our next trip would be the Himalayas,” Alyce recalls. “But, less than two years later, Mum was gone and I’ve spent my time ever since immersing myself in adventure – for me and for her.”

Alyce in episode two of Alone Australia sitting by the lake.
Will Alyce’s hip injury be her downfall? (Credit: SBS)

Alyce’s mother, Yvette, who emigrated from Lebanon to Australia after enduring years of hardship, died in a car accident at the age of 64.

“I lost my mum when she was on her way home from visiting me at university,” Alyce says. “Overcoming that grief has been the hardest journey of my life.”

In the years since, Alyce has climbed mountains all over the world, including trekking to Everest Base Camp and launching her own trekking business. Now she finds herself battling the Arctic on Alone Australia.

And it’s a journey that has not been without setbacks.

Alyce from Alone Australia season four on the back of the boat holding a fish.
It wasn’t until adulthood that Alyce found her passion for adventure. (Credit: Instagram)

“The hip injury I got from picking up a bag of rocks totally threw me,” she admits. “I don’t think the footage truly captures the physical pain I was in. I couldn’t bear weight on my left leg without a 9/10 level of pain.

“I honestly thought that was the end of my time in the wilderness, and I was completely devastated.”

Alone Australia is on Wednesday’s at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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