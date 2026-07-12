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Alone Australia star Dylan Hyatt-Jacobson’s emotional infertility heartbreak

'It's very emotional.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Dylan Hyatt-Jacobson isn’t braving the Arctic Circle just for the adventure. The Alone Australia contestant has a deeply personal reason for taking on the challenge – his son, Jensen, desperately wants a sibling.

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“He wants this very badly,” the 35-year-old Queenslander tells TV WEEK.

“Six years ago, my partner and I started trying to expand our family. It wasn’t working and, after every test imaginable, we were told it was unexplained infertility.”

Alone Australia contestant Dylan with wife Jemma and their son Jensen.
Dylan with wife Jemma and their son Jensen. (Credit: SBS)

The couple spent tens of thousands of dollars on multiple rounds of IVF before finally welcoming Jensen, making the $250,000 cash prize on Alone all the more appealing.

“Since then, it’s been quite challenging to have a second child,” Dylan admits.

A proud Palawa man, former Army veteran, search and rescue tracker and DFV high-risk team specialist, Dylan says his wife Jemma has carried much of the burden of their fertility journey.

“It’s a very emotional and psycho-logically intense experience,” he says. “It’s a rollercoaster of grief and hope. Jemma makes so many sacrifices with the hormones, medication and physical side of things.”

In this week’s opening double episode Dylan faces the brutal realities of life in the Arctic Circle, where freezing temperatures and unforgiving terrain test the contestants from the very first day.

But it wasn’t the harsh conditions that challenged him most.

Dylan from Alone Australia looking out to the lake he is camped by in season four.
Dylan is a proud Palawa man that moved to Queensland later in life. (Credit: SBS)

“The most difficult part was the isolation,” he reveals. “Before this, the longest I’d ever been away from my son was two days.

“I didn’t know how long I’d be out there for, and I’d never experienced such a strong pull to be back with my family.”

Alone Australia airs Wednesday at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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