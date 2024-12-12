Here’s what Johnny Depp’s children are doing now

Johnny Depp is one of the biggest actors in Hollywood, but away from the cameras he’s also a proud father-of-two.

Daughter Lily-Rose and son Jack are his biggest pride and joys, and he has frequently gushed over them.

(Credit: Getty)

“I could sit there all day and do nothing but watch them grow,” Johnny Depp said in 2008. “I’m totally inspired by them.”

Lily-Rose and Jack, who Johnny shares with his former partner Vanessa Paradis, had relatively sheltered childhoods, as their parents tried to keep them away from the spotlight. They were even raised in France, where Vanessa is originally from, rather than Hollywood.

“For my children I secretly choose France. Even though Los Angeles is great too,” Vanessa told Weekend Knack in 2007. “We raise them bilingually anyway, so for them it doesn’t really matter. Only, in the south of France you can live much more anonymously. And that’s bliss, especially when the children are still young.”

Nowadays, their lives look slightly different, especially Lily-Rose’s as she has followed in her father’s footsteps and become an actress.

Continue scrolling to find out what Johnny Depp’s children are up to now.

(Credit: Getty)

LILY-ROSE DEPP

Born on 27 May 1999, Lily-Rose Depp is currently 25 years old, and as aforementioned has started a career in the creative industries.

She’s both a model and an actress who has forged a path of her own.

Lily-Rose made her acting debut in 2014, appearing in the movie Tusk. Since then, she has featured in a variety of high-profile projects including The King, The Idol, and Nosferatu.

As for her modelling work, Lily-Rose was hired to be one of the faces of Chanel at just 15 years old, and has continued working with the brand over the years.

In terms of her love life, the 25-year-old has been in a relationship with rapper 070 Shake since early 2023, and prior to that was linked to fellow-French-American actor Timothee Chalamet.

Lily-Rose is the apple of her father’s eye, with Johnny sharing, “We’re super-tight and I’m very proud of our relationship.”

The proud dad added, “Lily’s really together — she’s a sharp kid and one of the smartest human beings I have ever met. Whatever she is doing, if she needs any advice, I’m there for her. Kids are going to make their own decisions, but I guess that the only thing you can do as a parent is to offer support. And I do.”

(Credit: Instagram)

JACK DEPP

Johnny Depp’s youngest child, son John “Jack” Christopher Depp III, was born on 9 April 2002 and is currently 22 years old.

Unlike his sister, Jack has maintained a very normal life out of the public eye, and is rarely photographed.

His mother, Vanessa Paradis, previously spoke about her intention to give her kids the option to live a private life, revealing, “Now I indeed keep them away from the cameras, because I don’t want our children to be forced to share in our fame against their will. They didn’t ask for that. Not yet.

“The day that they will decide for themselves to do things that might bring them into the spotlight, then I won’t stop them,” she shared.

Jack has chosen to live out of the public eye, and in 2024 it was revealed that he has been working as a bartender at a restaurant in Paris for the past two years.

“Jack is a great guy. He keeps out of the limelight, but worked here behind the bar and in the kitchen,” the restaurant’s owner said.

“He was a good employee, he left a few months ago, but I expect him back later next year. Good staff are hard to find.”

Jack is very close with Lily-Rose, who shared a loving tribute to her younger brother in honour of his 18th birthday in 2020.

“My little baby Jackie is 18🥺My baby bro my heart and soul happy birthday I love you SO MUCH!” she wrote alongside a photo from when they were younger.

Despite little else being known about Jack, in 2014 Johnny made some rare comments about his artistic and creative personality.

“My boy Jack draws really super well. He also plays music very well. He’s got a good feel for that,” he told The Philippine Daily Inquirer in 2014. “Aside from school plays and things, he hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor. Whew!”

