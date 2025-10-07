Does Below Deck Mediterranean’s Aesha Scott miss Below Deck Down Under?

Before Aesha Scott was known for appearing on reality shows like I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition, she was best known for her work on cult-favourite yachting reality series, Below Deck.

In case you’re not familiar, Below Deck is a franchise that follows crews working on superyachts around the world and the lengths they go to cater to the every whim of the affluent guests they encounter.

Aesha first appeared on Below Deck Mediterranean in 2016, and since then, we’ve watched the 33-year-old grow up on screen and progress in her career to become the chief stewardess (or chief stew, as she says) of the Aussie season of the show, Below Deck Down Under.

However, this time around, she’s headed back to her roots in the Mediterranean for her sixth season on the franchise. But does she miss Captain Jason and the Down Under team?

BELOW DECK MED IS BAAAAAAACK!!!! I hope you're all as excited as we are, I honestly think this is one of the best seasons of all time!!! My hair was my only nightmare as I grew out my bleach attempt 🤣🤣🤣 Premiere Monday 29th Sept on Bravo, and the next day on Peacock!!

“It was an honour to do the Down Under seasons and so cool that they trusted me to help start a new Below Deck series but my heart is in the Mediterranean,” Aesha admits to TV WEEK.

“When I first started in yachting, I flew to France with my sister and walked the docks down there. I spent six years working there before I started the show so the moment I went back to the Med and stepped back on the boat with Captain Sandy, it just felt right. Like coming home.”

Aesha Scott was voted the second-favourite Below Deck cast member of all time. (Image: Aesha Scott / Instagram)

In the first episode of Below Deck Mediterranean season 10, Aesha appears incredibly confident and capable in her chief stew role, but she says it hasn’t always been that way.

“I remember my first season as chief stewardess on Below Deck Down Under season one. I was so effing stressed that I used to just wake up every night dripping in sweat because I was so anxious and nervous,” she says.

“But this time, on the latest season, I’ve got it under control. I don’t think I was nervous or stressed out one time. I was just on autopilot.”

Over the years, Aesha has become beloved for unfiltered attitude but sometimes, she admits she gets a little bit embarrassed thinking back to some of the things she’s said or done on camera.

“When clips from season four come up I’m like, ‘Oh my god’,” she says, wincing a little bit.

“I’m so happy for that girl, she was living her best life but when you have grown up so much since then, it’s a bit cringe going back and watching it, so I don’t go back and watch my old seasons.

At the helm of Below Deck Mediterranean is Captain Sandy Yawn, the only female captain in the franchise. After working together on-and-off since 2016, Aesha says Sandy isn’t just her captain — she’s a close friend.

“Our relationship makes me so happy,” Aesha gushes.

“Over the years, we’ve really transitioned from Chief Stew and Captain to friends, first and foremost. She’s got this massive inner child, and so do I, and we really draw that out of each other.

“Every time I’ve got a spare three minutes I run to the bridge and sit with Sandy and we just start giggling. It’s always a nice little snippet in my day.”

You can watch Aesha on season 10 of Below Deck Mediterranean on Hayu.

