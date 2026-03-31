Australian Survivor’s Cameron could deal with hunger, but this one thing hurt

Being an MMA fighter, Cameron didn’t find it hard going without food on Australian Survivor: Redemption in the weeks he spent filming the show.

“I’m used to having to cut down seven or so kilograms to make weight,” he tells TV WEEK.

Cameron didn’t struggle with the physical challenges. (Credit: 10)

What he did struggle with was the deception.

“I didn’t realise how much it would hurt me when people were lying to me,” he explains. “And it’s not even the lying per se, it’s just not being able to debrief it with someone in your life.”

In Survivor episodes airing this week, Cameron has lost all the people he had a “genuine connection” with and is missing them.

“But at the same time it made me want to go harder for them,” he says. “I wanted to make sure that I could be the person at the end that represented all the fallen soldiers, all the people that I think deserved to play longer in the game. It lit a fire in my belly.”

He says the returnees and Keeley were “so good at manoeuvring”.

“I liked Brooke,” he explains, “but then I saw the way she played myself and Aisha, and I just looked at her and I said, ‘She’s too good at this game. I’m not taking the risk of even getting close to her for her to do me dirty. I want it to be clear that we’re not going to work together.’”

Seeing his friends sent home just made Cameron decide to play harder. (Credit: 10)

Cameron made up his mind to get close to the other newbies.

“My strategy was to band up with them and just take the returnees out, and then one of us new players could have a shot at redemption.”

Since returning from filming in Samoa, Cameron has decided to take a break from MMA fighting and is focusing on coaching. He also has a side project, In A Jam, which involves handing out free sausages or bacon and egg muffins to people stuck in Melbourne traffic.

“We want to bring a smile to people, make them happier,” he says, “and in doing so, we hope that people continue that and make other people’s day, and we have a positive effect.”

You can tune into Australian Survivor on 10 and 10Play.

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