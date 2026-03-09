What really happens on Australian Survivor? Harry Hills answers the questions fans always ask

When it comes to Australian Survivor, viewers know all about the gameplay, the players and the host. But there are other burning questions to be answered.

Do players get given toilet paper? Why don’t they bring raincoats? Do they ever ask each other how to spell their names so they can get them right at tribal council? Three-time Australian Survivor player Harry gives TV WEEK all the answers.

Harry says he didn’t get to wear his top clothing choices on Australian Survivor: Redemption. (Credit: 10)

Are you allowed to wear whatever you like on Survivor or do you get told what you have to wear?

Harry: Basically, you bring what you want to wear to the conversation and then you get told whether it’s okay or not. They don’t want a complete dreary tribe, so colour is good.

Why doesn’t everyone go out there with a warm coat?

H: My first time playing, I was an idiot. I was wearing really thin shorts and a t-shirt, thinking, ‘Oh, this will be great. I’ll dry easy.’ And it was freezing the first night. I was shaking. I think quite a few players were uberfans this time. They knew to dress heavier. But we’re not allowed raincoats.

Do you get to bring one change of clothes?

H: So you get a day one outfit, and then, around a week in, you get a couple more items. Once you start getting to that one-month mark, having two sets of clothes is not enough. My second time playing, I remember having a cold, no tissues, and I was just using my t-shirt as a hanky. It’s gross.

Harry has asthma but he’s never been seen using his puffer on camera. (Credit: 10)

What kinds of toiletries and medical supplies are you allowed to have out there?

H: They’re really quite conservative because they’re trying to get you that real Survivor experience, while protecting you. My very first time playing, the immunity challenge was just destroying me. It was just StairMaster, up and down, up and down. As soon as I won, I just hit the floor and needed my puffer because I have asthma. You’re allowed it, but not on screen.

Where are things like medical supplies kept so that viewers don’t see them?

H: You’ve got a little spot where you’ve got medications and that sort of thing. It’s a no-game zone, basically. It’s off camera and you can go there but you’re not allowed to go there in groups.

Toilet paper. Yes or no?

H: Yes. But let me describe the toilet situation. They don’t want you going to the toilet everywhere because it would be disgusting, so you’ve got a drop hole. That drop hole is fantastic on day one. A couple of weeks in, there’s flies around it, and it is not nice, even with the luxury of toilet paper.

Do people spend much time looking for idols?

H: Yes. The idol searching is relentless. Any time people get spare time, or overnight. I think I searched for about four or five hours instead of sleeping the night before I was sent home this time. And I know that other people were searching as well because the entire well area was dug up. It was like a construction site.

Misspelling someone’s name at tribal council is just part of the fun, according to Harry. (Credit: 10)

What do you do when you’re hanging around camp waiting for challenges?

H: Loads of fun things. We play games. Ball games, bowling, noughts and crosses… you can play Connect Four in the sand. We go exploring. I think exploring is my favorite part of down days where you get that little bit of time. We’ve been to secret beaches before, trekked through the jungle. I remember my first season we went and found a termite mound and all ate termites. They’re definitely edible and apparently high in protein, but they don’t taste amazing, to be honest.

Is there ever any general discussion of how people spell their names so other people can get them right when they write them down at tribal council?

H: No, that never comes up. I feel like it would be a giveaway. Given that you’re allowed to just misspell it, I think it’s okay. I think that’s part of the novelty as well. You just spell someone’s name completely wrong, just for the fun of it.

