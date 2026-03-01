Recognise Australian Survivor’s Lottie? You’ve definitely seen her on another hit show

There was only one thing that scared artist Lottie when she was filming Australian Survivor: Redemption, and that was the challenges.

“I am so unfit, which I know sounds pathetic for someone that would want to go on Survivor,” she tells TV WEEK. “The challenges terrified me. I would get so anxious about them.”

Lottie faces one of the dreaded challenges. (Credit: 10)

Lottie, 32, says she didn’t do any physical training at all before the show.

“The one thing I focused on was that I quit smoking.”

A mum of two boys from Trangie, New South Wales, Lottie’s been playing a big game since the beginning. Initially, she set her sights on returning players Harry and Simon. But, once she realised that she “sucked” at challenges, she decided she couldn’t get rid of the two of them, especially not Simon.

“Our tribe would have kept losing the challenges,” she explains. “And I would have been eliminated just because of how crap I was!”

Lottie isn’t afraid to tell other people who to vote out. (Credit: 10)

Even though Lottie lives on a farm in Trangie, she sells her art around the world, with supermodel Gigi Hadid asking her to do a painting for her sister Bella in 2024.

“She just sent me a DM one morning and I opened it and I thought, ‘This has got to be a scam,’” Lottie remembers.

Not long after that, Lottie was invited to take part in the ABC’s art competition show, Portrait Artist of the Year, and she said yes, even though she wasn’t even a portrait artist at the time.

“I quickly did a portrait of myself in my own studio, which in hindsight was not that great, but I just went for it.”

On the show, she painted artist Ken Done, winning her episode and making it through to the semi-finals.

As for Survivor: Redemption, Lottie’s attitude is “go big or go home”.

“I have a really amazing life outside the game,” she says, “so I wasn’t scared to take the big risks.”

