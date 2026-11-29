It’s 25 years since British tourist Peter Falconio was last seen alive on the side of a road in the Northern Territory, but his body has never been found.

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“If you ask most Australians about this case, I think their answer would be that there’s something not right about it – the story is incomplete,” journalist Denham Hitchcock tells TV WEEK.

Denham Hitchcock interviews people who’ve never spoken to the media before about the case. (Credit: 10)

Denham has just made a two-part documentary about the case called The Falconio Witness.

“Truth be told, I wasn’t looking into it,” he admits. “But a man who says he was a witness to what happened on the side of the road that night when Peter Falconio disappeared, came to me. The rest unfolded over the past four years, and it’s turned into a once-in-a-career story.”

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Young British backpacker Peter Falconio was travelling with his girlfriend, Joanne Lees, up the Stuart Highway in their Kombi van when a vehicle behind signalled to them to pull over. Peter got out to talk to the driver and Joanne heard a bang. The man, holding a gun, then pushed Joanne into the back of his covered ute, but she escaped into the dark scrub until he’d gone. Peter’s blood was later found on the roadside.

The stretch of road where Peter was last seen alive. (Credit: Getty)

Bradley John Murdoch was convicted of Peter’s murder and died in prison last year.

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Denham interviews not just the man who says he was a witness but also the truck driver who picked up Joanne and the woman who took her in after the terrifying ordeal. And Murdoch’s own family.

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He adds: “It’s a perspective that’s never been told before. What they say is surprising.

“We have genuine revelations, interviews from key players who’ve never spoken – audio and video that’s never seen the light of day.”

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The Falconio Witness is streaming on 10 from Friday December 4 and airs Tuesday December 8 and Wednesday December 9 at 7.30pm on 10.

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