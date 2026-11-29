It’s the massive last week of My Kitchen Rules, with the two semi-finals followed by the grand final. With all the eliminated teams returning to Kitchen HQ to give their opinions, who will be crowned champions and take home the $100,000 prizemoney?

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The first semi-final sees Mary and Golden up against Zoe and Zac, while the second sees Harrison and Oliver up against Sheridan and Ted.

Harrison and Oliver are giving it everything in the semis. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Angus and Simon, who became notorious for their strategic gameplay, were eliminated in the previous episode – “Karma actually came back and bit Simon and Angus,” Oliver tells TV WEEK – but now they’re walking into Kitchen HQ, along with food stylist Jane and husband Shane and all the others, and their judgements on the dishes are going to count.

In the first semi, Zac is making a risotto, known on MKR as the “death dish”, and Oliver, watching from the mezzanine, is getting stressed.

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Oliver, 28, reveals to TV WEEK that he went downstairs to give the risotto a stir.

“I couldn’t control myself,” he admits. “I wanted to stir it, just to keep it moving, but also to get an up-close look at what the texture was like.”

Watching the two teams competing in the semi, Oliver says he wanted to see Mary and Golden win – “I absolutely love their passion” – but he also wanted to see underdogs Zoe and Zac win, “to twist the dagger a bit further into Simon’s heart-shaped hole”.

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Jane has thoughts, and she’s going to share them. (Credit: Channel Seven)

In the second semi, Harrison, 30, is preparing mushrooms when Jane, watching from the mezzanine, starts questioning him about how he’s cleaning them.

“It did rattle me,” Harrison admits to TV WEEK. “It was this person I’d never actually met giving me feedback from a mezzanine. I was like, ‘What’s going on here? Who are you?’

“I was questioning myself on a dish that I’ve cooked countless times. It threw me a bit. It put some doubt in my mind.”

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Catch My Kitchen Rules on Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Channel Seven or 7plus.

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