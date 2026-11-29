It’s been a long time coming, but Angus and Simon have finally been eliminated from My Kitchen Rules.
Following a meal that began with pink chicken and never recovered, the duo scored the lowest in the ultimate instant restaurant round and left, to a round of polite applause from the other teams.
“It goes to show how fake some of these people are,” Angus tells TV WEEK. “They were desperate for us to go. And that just typified what was going on on the program. Everyone’s just so concerned about how they look on TV: ‘We better not laugh at Angus and Simon going home.’ They were absolutely stoked!”
Funeral director Angus and teacher Simon created controversy throughout the season with their strategic approach to the competition. But Simon says he regrets “absolutely nothing”.
“I apologise to absolutely nobody. Angus and I came in, we had a game plan, we wanted to play the game the way we did, we owned our behaviour. We were like, ‘Hey, this is a competition.’”
Angus says people who come up to him and Simon in their home town of Adelaide think they’re “hilarious” and “a little bit naughty”.
“I had someone come up to me – an older woman, a recent widow. She said to me, ‘My husband just passed away and he and I laughed the hardest we’d laughed in our memory watching the show.’ That’s all we care about, making people laugh.”
Angus is getting married in December, and apart from Simon, the only two other My Kitchen Rules competitors that have been invited to the happy event are mother and daughter Krysten and Lucy. Angus travelled to their farm in Queensland recently to watch their elimination episode with them and to personally invite them to his wedding.
“They were our best friends on the show,” Angus explains. “We’re still really close.”
And what about the other teams?
“I think the invites got lost in the post,” he laughs. “There have been a few that have said that their calendar’s free, but I couldn’t squeeze them in.”
Then there’s Simon’s relationship with the Filipino-Australian woman that he talked about on the show. Is that still going? Apparently not.
“Just a bit of distance being a bit of an issue there and maybe not coming together spiritually enough to make that work harmoniously,” he says. “But that’s all right.”
Simon is now hoping to date someone from Adelaide.
“Someone who’s kind, friendly, up for a good time… and likes the mediocre food that I cook!”
Catch My Kitchen Rules on Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Channel Seven or 7plus.