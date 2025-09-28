How Aesha Scott is honouring her late brother on The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition

Below Deck‘s golden gal Aesha Scott lives every day in honour of her late brother, Reuben, who passed away from an aggressive brain tumour when she was 19. Her time on The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition is no different.

“Reuben died when he was 24,” Aesha, 33, tells TV WEEK. “I have had almost 10 more years of life than what he did – and every single year of that has been incredible. It makes you so extremely grateful for every single day because as morbid as it sounds you don’t know how many days you have left.

Aesha and Scott have always been an adventurous couple. (Credit: 10)

“That’s why doing things like The Amazing Race is such a gift. New experiences to me are what makes a fulfilling life and to have the opportunity to do the buzziest things in the most random places with the man I love… I just think: ‘Look at me living, Reuben!’”

The Below Deck star works as a chief stew on super yachts all over the world, and she competes in the race with her fiancé, Scott. When she’s not catering to the every whim of charter guests, Aesha and Scott make an effort to make the most of every single day together.

Chief steward Aesha is used to working long hours. (Credit: Instagram)

“We’ve spent our entire relationship having adventure after adventure,” Aesha says with a grin.

“We’ve been paragliding, rafting, dirt biking… We’re always out camping, getting our hands dirty. I remember the [Amazing Race] show runner was laughing and said, ‘Bloody hell, every time we have a challenge, we have to try find something you haven’t done!’”

Scott surprised Aesha with a gorgeous beach proposal. (Credit: Instagram)

Being a chief steward, the long hours of the competition didn’t scare Aesha either.

“I remember The Amazing Race psychologist asked if I was going to struggle with the length of the days,” she recalls. “And I laughed.”

“On Below Deck we do 16- or 18-hour shifts. These were only 10!”

You can tune into The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition on 10.

