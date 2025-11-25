The Scrubs reboot release date has finally been confirmed for 2026! Here’s everything we know

It’s been a long time since we’ve caught up with beloved Scrubs characters John ‘JD’ Dorian (Zach Braff) and Christopher Turk (Donald Faison) in the clinical halls of Sacred Heart Hospital. But now, 15 years after we said goodbye to the doctor best buds, they’re coming back.

And the best bit? Almost all of their on-screen friends are returning with them.

The hilarious medical sitcom was created by award-winning TV producer Bill Lawrence (Shrinking, Bad Monkey, Ted Lasso). It launched in 2001, and followed the lives of the doctors working at a teaching hospital called Sacred Heart Hospital.

In the first season, we see rookie doctors JD (Zach Braff) and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) aspiring surgeon Christopher Turk make the jump from their medical school training into the demanding world of the hospital. There, they meet Elliot (Sarah Chalke), a janitor they manage to piss off from the get-go (Neill Flynn), helpful nurse Carla (Judy Reyes) and their tyrant mentor Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley).

If you ask me, Scrubs is one of the best sitcoms of all time. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

In the show’s nine seasons, we watch as the dynamic trio make their way up the medical ranks of the hospital, all the while living their lives as young 20-somethings navigating relationships and the bonkers situations life throws at them.

The series was a pretty instant hit which ended up running for nine seasons until 2010.

However, in July 2025, Scrubs fans around the world rejoiced when it was announced that a Scrubs revival was confirmed by the American ABC network.

All the confirmed cast returning to the Scrubs reboot

The best part about the Scrubs revival is that many of our favourite actors are returning to play their iconic characters.

Of course, we’ve got the main characters: Zach Braff and John ‘JD’ Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.

The dream team! (Photo Courtesy of NBC/Getty Images)

Joining the main trio are Judy Reyes, who plays Turk’s wife and nurse Carla Espinosa and John C. McGinley who plays lovable hard-ass Dr. Cox.

The unexpected friendship we never knew we needed. (Photo by Mitch Haddad/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Truthfully, it’s no surprise that the core cast have returned to the show. Since the series wrapped in 2010, the cast have been quite vocal about their love of the series and each other.

In fact, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Donald and Zack launched their own podcast called Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald in which they re-watched the series. Each episode would also feature guest appearances from fellow actors or people who worked on the show.

What’s the Scrubs reboot about?

According to the official logline of the series, the new season of Scrubs will follow JD and Turk as they return to Sacred Heart after years of working separately.

As you might expect from a 15 year absence, the hospital has changed dramatically. There’s different people, different technology and a different pecking order. The one thing that remains unchanged? The glorious bromance between them.

In a chat with Deadline, Bill Lawrence said that he saw the new series as a hybrid between a revival and a reboot.

“I think the only real reason to do it is a combo,” Lawrence said.

“A: people wanting to see what the world of medicine was like for the people they love, which is part of any successful reboot. But B: I think that show always worked because you get to see young people dropped into the world of medicine, knowing young people that go there are super idealistic and are doing it because it’s a calling. There’s no cliché ‘rich doctors playing golf’ — that’s not what it is anymore. So I think that, no matter what it is, it would be a giant mistake not to do as a combo of those two things.”

When is the Scrubs reboot coming out?

The Scrubs reboot has been confirmed to premiere on February 25, 2026, in the United States. As for when it’ll drop on Australian streamers, we’ll have to wait and see.

But don’t worry, we’ll keep you updated.

In the meantime, you can watch seasons one to nine of Scrubs on Disney+ or Stan.

