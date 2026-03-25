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13 Going on 30 reboot officially coming to Netflix

We’re 30, flirty and thriving all over again!
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Get set to be 30, flirty and thriving again, with news that beloved film 13 Going on 30 – released as Suddenly 30 in Australia – is being rebooted by Netflix!

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Yes, you heard that right: a whole new generation is set to discover the magic of Jennifer Garner’s early noughties body-swap coming-of-age comedy. And while the star won’t be in the lead role of Jenna Rink this time around, she has given her tick of approval to the project. So much so, in fact, she’s coming onboard as an executive producer.

In some exciting casting news, People We Meet on Vacation’s Emily Bader will take on the role of adult Jenna. She, of course, goes to bed a teenager, only to wake up as a 30-year-old, having to navigate life, love and a high-flying career as a fashion magazine editor in New York City she knows nothing about.

Logan Lerman and Emily Bader will star in the 13 Going on 30, aka Suddenly 30 reboot
Logan Lerman and Emily Bader have been cast in the upcoming 13 Going on 30, aka Suddenly 30, reboot for Netflix. (Credit: Getty Images)

Logan Lerman (Only Murders in the Building) will play adult Matt Flamhaff, Jenna’s childhood best friend, confidante and – spoiler alert! – ultimate love interest.

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The role was made famous by Mark Ruffalo in the original film.

There’s no word yet on who will play the younger versions of the characters or any of the supporting cast.

Emily will reteam with her People We Meet on Vacation director Brett Haley for the project.

Jennifer Garner was the OG star of 13 Going on 30, aka Suddenly 30
Original star Jennifer Garner has signed on as an executive producer to the project. (Credit: Getty Images)
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A big responsibility

In a statement to Deadline, he called the movie one of those “rare, perfect films”.

“[It’s] funny, emotional, deeply human, with unforgettable performances,” he said. “I’m a long-time fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility.

“Jennifer Garner being onboard as an executive producer, after playing such a big part of what made the original special, is especially meaningful.

“I also couldn’t be more excited to reunite with Emily Bader after People We Meet on Vacation. She and the amazingly talented Logan Lerman are a magical pairing.”

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He added that he feels “incredibly lucky” to be “trusted with something that means so much to so many people”.

Profile picture of Carolyn Hiblen
Carolyn Hiblen Writer

Carolyn Hiblen has spent the best part of two decades working in the publishing industry, covering everything from entertainment and celebrity to film, TV, music, books, lifestyle and sport. After beginning her career at FOXTEL magazine, TV WEEK and OK!, she spent several years rubbing shoulders with A-listers in Hollywood (and writing about them for the Daily Mail!) before returning to Sydney and a stint as Entertainment Editor at New Idea. Coming full-circle, she became Deputy Editor and, subsequently, Editor-in-Chief of FOXTEL magazine before going freelance in 2024. When she’s not binge-watching the latest It TV show – or chewing your ear off about it! – Carolyn has her head buried in good book or is listening to music (sometimes even at the same time!).

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