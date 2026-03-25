13 Going on 30 reboot officially coming to Netflix

Get set to be 30, flirty and thriving again, with news that beloved film 13 Going on 30 – released as Suddenly 30 in Australia – is being rebooted by Netflix!

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Yes, you heard that right: a whole new generation is set to discover the magic of Jennifer Garner’s early noughties body-swap coming-of-age comedy. And while the star won’t be in the lead role of Jenna Rink this time around, she has given her tick of approval to the project. So much so, in fact, she’s coming onboard as an executive producer.

In some exciting casting news, People We Meet on Vacation’s Emily Bader will take on the role of adult Jenna. She, of course, goes to bed a teenager, only to wake up as a 30-year-old, having to navigate life, love and a high-flying career as a fashion magazine editor in New York City she knows nothing about.

Logan Lerman and Emily Bader have been cast in the upcoming 13 Going on 30, aka Suddenly 30, reboot for Netflix. (Credit: Getty Images)

Logan Lerman (Only Murders in the Building) will play adult Matt Flamhaff, Jenna’s childhood best friend, confidante and – spoiler alert! – ultimate love interest.

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The role was made famous by Mark Ruffalo in the original film.

There’s no word yet on who will play the younger versions of the characters or any of the supporting cast.

Emily will reteam with her People We Meet on Vacation director Brett Haley for the project.

Original star Jennifer Garner has signed on as an executive producer to the project. (Credit: Getty Images)

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A big responsibility

In a statement to Deadline, he called the movie one of those “rare, perfect films”.

“[It’s] funny, emotional, deeply human, with unforgettable performances,” he said. “I’m a long-time fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility.

“Jennifer Garner being onboard as an executive producer, after playing such a big part of what made the original special, is especially meaningful.

“I also couldn’t be more excited to reunite with Emily Bader after People We Meet on Vacation. She and the amazingly talented Logan Lerman are a magical pairing.”

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He added that he feels “incredibly lucky” to be “trusted with something that means so much to so many people”.

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