Malcolm In The Middle is back! Here’s everything we know about the reboot

In 2000, the world was introduced to Malcolm In The Middle, a sitcom which revolved around a boy named Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) and his comically dysfunctional family.

The series followed literal genius Malcolm (we’re talking an IQ of 165) as he navigates his middle-class life alongside his brothers, delinquent Francis (Christopher Kennedy Masterson), dim-witted Reese (Justin Berfield) and well-meaning Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan), along with his temperamental mother Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and loving yet immature father, Hal (Bryan Cranston).

From the get-go, the series was a huge hit which made Frankie Muniz and the rest of the actors household names. The series ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006 and ever since it concluded, fans have been asking for the series to return.

Back in 2024, Muniz confirmed that a reboot of the beloved series was on the cards.

“Without giving away too much because there’s nothing confirmed, but it’s the closest it’s ever been to being a reality,” Frankie told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“We don’t want to just be one of the many shows that got rebooted over the last couple of years that probably shouldn’t have had a reboot,” he explained.

“So if we do it, that’s the biggest thing, we want to make sure it’s good. With an iconic show like we had, you don’t want to taint it. You want to have the same impact for the people who would want to watch it and make sure we make a good product.”

However, it wasn’t until 2025 that the reboot — officially entitled Malcolm In The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair — was officially greenlit and began production.

So, for everything we know about the upcoming revival, keep on reading!

What is the Malcolm In The Middle reboot about?

For fans of the original series, it’ll come as no surprise to learn that Malcolm is still incredibly embarrassed by his family.

After doing his best to avoid his family for more than a decade, Malcolm is dragged back into their world when Hal and Lois demand that he attends their 40th anniversary party.

Despite being a fully-grown adult man, the dynamics between Malcolm and his family remain fairly unchanged as Malcolm returns into their orbit for the first time in years.

Frankie Muniz and Jane Kaczmarek at the FOX 2000 summer press tour in Pasadena, CA on Friday, July 21, 2000. (Photo credit: Kevin Winter/ImageDirect)

Is there a trailer for the Malcolm In The Middle reboot?

Yes, there is!

You can check it out below.

Who is in the Malcolm In The Middle reboot?

Great news — pretty much the entire original cast is returning Malcolm In The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.

Despite taking a step back from acting to pursue race car driving over the last 10 years, Frankie Muniz is returning as the eternal voice of reason, Malcolm. He’s joined by Jane Kaczamarek and Bryan Cranston as his parents Lois and Hal.

Christopher Kennedy Masterson returns as Francis while Justin Berfield as Reese. The only change in the main cast is the character of Dewey, who will be played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark rather than the original actor Erik Per Sullivan, who stepped away from acting after his time on Malcolm In The Middle.

Cast of “Malcolm in the Middle” Chris Masterson, Erik Per Sullivan, Bryan Cranston, Frankie Muniz and Justin Berfield arrive for the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

When does the Malcolm In The Middle reboot come out in Australia?

While there is no locked in date for release in Australia, the series has been confirmed to come out in the United States on April 10, 2026.

As a result, we’ll likely see it land on streaming services around that date.

Two thumbs up for this coming back! (Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Where can I watch the Malcolm In The Middle reboot?

The Malcolm In The Middle reboot will be released on Hulu in the US.

So, that means that it will most likely land on Disney+ around the same time. We can’t wait!

