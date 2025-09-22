‘Beyond blessed’: Lisa Curry’s emotional message after Jett Kenny’s engagement

Lisa Curry has taken to Instagram to congratulate her son Jett Kenny and future daughter-in-law Lily Brown after the couple announced their engagement.

The pair, who previously starred on Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition last year together, shared the big news in a relatively low-key social post, uploading a Lady and the Tramp-style video, sharing a piece of spaghetti.

“Now THAT’S Amore,” Lily captioned the footage, which showcased her engagement ring.

Lisa was quick to join the flood of congratulatory messages on social media, re-sharing the video alongside the caption: “Hooray!! I’m sooooo excited.”

“Ohhhh my boy,” she added on the original post, “and the love of his life. I am beyond blessed and excited for your future together Jett and Lily. I love you both so much.”

“Effing love you so much,” added Tammy Hembrow, as Brooke Warne commented, “congratulations guys!”

Lily later took to her Instagram stories to thank everyone for their kind wishes, letting slip that Jett had popped the question over a week ago.

“Thank you all so much for the comments, texts, etc. We are so overwhelmed with love!” she began. “We are very much in the bubble [rightnow],” she added before explaining it was “such a whirlwind of a week.”

“Genuinely have been waking up every day since it happened, think it was a dream. Can’t wait to share more soon, but for now, soaking it all up.”

Lily and Jett first went public with their relationship in December 2022 after sharing a picture of their New Year’s Eve kiss on Instagram.

The pair reportedly first crossed paths after Jett was called in for a photoshoot for Lily’s brand Chille, and in the years since have regularly kept fans online up to date with their relationship.

In November 2023 Lily describedJett as “the most gentle, giving, loyal, patient, loving, supportive, kind man I know,” in a sweet birthday tribute. “I am so lucky to call you mine, and cannot wait to celebrate you this year and every year.”

