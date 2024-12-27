14 simple ways to improve your morning routine

1. Make your bed

Coming home to a made bed is a welcome sight, so do your future self a favour and make your bed first thing in the morning. It doesn’t take much time, but it can make a massive difference to your evening.

2. Delay phone time a little

Do you reach for your phone to read the news or social media when you first wake up? Research shows this might increase your stress levels. It could be better to introduce a gentler activity into your morning routine, such as reading a book.

3. Write a list

Taking time to plan out your day with a list will help you feel more organised and focused on your priorities. Sure, your day might not work out as planned, but at least you’ve got a rough idea of what you want to do and where to focus energy.

4. Hydrate well

Your body has been starved of water overnight, so drinking a few glasses of H2O first thing in the morning helps get it to a good level of hydration, so you’re not starting your day’s activities already slightly dehydrated.

5. Go for a walk

Not only will you get a hit of sunlight by going for a walk in the morning, you’ll also get some crucial thinking time to help you mentally prepare for the day ahead.

Research suggests it might get the creative juices flowing, too.

Doggone that’s a sweet looking morning routine

6. Move your body

The best time to exercise is first thing in the morning, so make sure you don’t skip it later when you’re tired.

Getting into the habit of having exercise in your morning routine means you’re starting your day with a nice hit of endorphins (the feel-good brain chemicals), and it may also assist your metabolism burn fat more effectively throughout the course of the day.

7. Stretch it out

Not really up for an exercise session first thing? That’s okay. Try some gentle stretches of your muscles instead, to get the blood flowing and prime your body for the activities to come.

8. Get up at the same time

You might be tempted to sleep in on weekends or days off, but experts say getting up at the same time every day, regardless of what your plans are, is better for your body’s sleep patterns.

So avoid hitting ‘snooze’ when the alarm goes off.

9. See the sun

Being exposed to daylight in the morning will help you sleep better the next night. That’s because daylight tells your body to stop producing melatonin, the sleep hormone, until night time.

10. Listen to some music

Music has a big impact on your mood, so depending on what feels best, you could try playing upbeat tunes to rev you up for a big day, or soothing songs to ease you into the day gradually.

You could even make a morning playlist – one for active workdays and one for weekends.

11. Prep the night before

Rushing around in a mad panic as you try to get out the door on time is not a great start to any day. To avoid the unnecessary stress, prepare the items you might need – i.e. packed lunch, laptop, work clothes, etc. – the night before.

12. Eat a high protein breakfast

Eating a good breakfast in the morning means you’re less likely to reach for high-fat, high-sugar foods later. The best type of breakfast is one that includes fruits, vegies, wholegrains, healthy fats and healthy protein, so you’re fuller for longer.

They don’t call it the most important meal of the day for nothing

13. Get stuff done

Doing something really productive as part of your morning routine will give you a sense of achievement to carry into the day. It could be as simple as unpacking the dishwasher or even a larger task such as decluttering a drawer.

14. Hug someone

You probably know that hugging someone makes you happy, thanks to the release of oxytocin (the feel-good chemicals) in your brain. So why not hug your partner, kids or dog to get the feel-good vibes flowing?

Now hugging is a job we can get on board with if it’s going to improve our morning routine (Credit: Getty Images)

