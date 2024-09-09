I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia 2024 contestant Callum Hole is no stranger to the world of reality television. While his previous experience lies in the realm of romance, the Love Island Australia and Love Island Games star has swapped out his cossies for khaki.

Joining 11 fellow contestants in the South African jungle, the Welshman sure has his work cut out for him as the 2024 season promises intense and exciting new challenges.

Callum is a 2024 I’m A Celeb contestant.

(Image: Ten)

As they watch him compete for the spot of King of the Jungle, audiences will be due for a laugh and half.

“All I know is I’m gonna be out in the jungle. And I gotta like get stars or something and get food, and if you don’t get stars you don’t really get fed,” the contestant admitted prior to entering the jungle.

Which Love Island Australia season was Callum Hole on?

Callum Hole appeared on the fourth season of Love Island Australia in 2022 as a day-two bombshell.

Quickly garnering attention for his cheeky, fun-loving personality, he ended up seeing the entire season through, earning the runner-up spot on the reality dating show with his partner Maddie Wilcox.

He was on Love Island first.

(Image: Instagram)

While this relationship failed to last outside the villa, the 24-year-old personal trainer didn’t stray too far from our screens, taking part in the 2023 Love Island Games.

Joining fellow Love Island alum from around the world, the charismatic jokester earned himself a third-place spot with his show partner Love Island USA’s Deb Chubb.

Who is Callum Hole dating?

After leaving the Love Island Games villa coupled up with fellow contestant Deb Chubb, fans have remained curious regarding their relationship status.

While the pair have kept relatively private regarding their romance, based on their social media posts, it appears like they still remain in contact.

Callum & Deb.

(Image: Instagram)

Following their return to everyday life, the pair took to Instagram to share some cute behind-the-scenes snapshots of their time on the show. Deb even scheduled an Australian visit in early 2024.

She has continued to share her support for Callum as he makes his I’m A Celeb… debut, commenting that she bought a VPN membership just to watch the season on his Instagram post.