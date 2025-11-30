Love Island’s Ross dishes on how the annual Movie Night sees the villa explode with drama

A season of Love Island isn’t complete without the infamous Movie Night – the brutal moment when every sneaky kiss, whispered flirtation and questionable choice is projected onto a giant screen for the whole villa to dissect. And this year, the fallout is immediate.

“Kye Hard was an interesting film,” Ross, 28, admits with a laugh to TV WEEK. “I think the Kye and Yana stuff got stirred up because although we knew that he kissed Emma, we didn’t really know, and Yana especially didn’t really know to what extent and how.”

For Ross, a DJ from Byron Bay, the night took an unexpected turn when it revealed a version of Sharn he hadn’t seen before, despite being coupled up since day one. It was a side he confessed he, “didn’t really like”.

And tensions were already high thanks to Kye’s earlier bombshell, accusing his and Sharn’s pairing of being “fake.”

“Kye’s comment was based on his perspective of me entertaining someone else other than Sharn,” Ross explains. “But in my head, I wasn’t doing it out of any discontent with Sharn. It felt like cheating and unnatural to explore with Boston, but I needed to see if that connection was better for me.”

With the finale looming – and the prize money within reach – Ross confirms strategy begins to creep in for some in the final stages.

“Everyone had their suspicions about Mick playing the game, going through bombshells like outfits,” Ross says. “He was definitely called out majorly on that.”

