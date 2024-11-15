Richard Gere and Australian actor Jacob Elordi are teaming up in a new film called Oh, Canada.

The cast is truly star-studded and the movie has already received much critical praise, but what is it about? Here’s everything to know about Oh, Canada.

Richard Gere stars in the film. (Credit: Kino Lorber)

What is the plot of the movie Oh Canada?

Oh, Canada is an upcoming drama based on the 2021 novel, Foregone by Russell Banks.

The film is written and directed by Paul Schrader, and chronicles the life of Leonard Fife – an American man who evaded the Vietnam War draft and fled to Canada, before becoming a documentary filmmaker.

The story focuses on a terminally ill Leonard Fife, who agrees to have one final testament about his life filmed by his former students and documentary filmmakers Malcolm and Diana. However, his hazy memory makes him an unreliable narrator.

“His successes are held up against his failings and, as the man is cleansed of the myth, Leonard must confront what is left,” the synopsis teases.

Watch the official trailer below.

Who is in the cast of Oh, Canada?

As aforementioned, Oh, Canada stars Richard Gere and Jacob Elordi who play the older and younger versions of Leonard Fife respectively.

The cast also includes Uma Thurman, Michael Imperioli, Victoria Hill, Kristine Froseth, and Penelope Mitchell.

Where is Oh Canada filming?

Production for Oh, Canada began in September 2023, with filming taking place predominantly in New York City.

Filming wrapped three weeks later in October.

Is Oh Canada streaming?

Oh, Canada is getting a theatrical release, and will premiere in select cinemas on 6 December 2024.

At this stage, there’s no information about when or where the film will be available to stream, but we’ll be updating this article once we find out more details.

