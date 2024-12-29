They’ve blended their families, going Insta-official with their 12-year-olds, her son Johnas and his daughter Scout, as they walked the red carpet as a foursome at the Sonic 3 premiere in Sydney on December 15, and now friends are whispering that Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart are about to take another big step!

Advertisement

“A proposal is what everyone is expecting but only James would know if a ring was on the cards this holiday season,” a close friend tells Woman’s Day. “The Home And Away star has learned to keep things very private.”

(Credit: Seven)

DOING IT RIGHT

After all, a number of his previous relationships have failed to stand the test of time. And the insider confides James, 49, doesn’t want to make any mistakes this time with Ada, 47, and

is conscious not to repeat history.

“Jimmy has been engaged to two other co-stars [Jessica Marais, 39, and Sarah Roberts, 40] so the jokes that he loves a proposal have been rife among his friend group,” says the source.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t be shocked if there’s another one to celebrate over the Christmas period. They are pretty loved-up.”

And on the same page, it seems… “They both loved filming their Home And Away characters’ [Leah and Justin’s] wedding and so they do seem to both want that in their future but I would also add they could easily have a long engagement if he does pop the question over the holiday break.”

(Credit: Instagram)

FAMILY FIRST

The friend says the actors – who started dating in April – are treading carefully for the sake of their tweens. “Johnas and Scout are still getting their heads around their new normal and they’ve been quickly adjusting to being in a different family dynamic,” says the insider.

Advertisement

“Their children are a huge priority and so far they all have been getting along. James and Ada have had plenty of inclusive conversations to make sure the kids are on board.”

“Ada and I are so family-oriented,” James told TV Week in December.

This was Ada and James’ first Christmas since they got together and friends and family have shared that Jimmy and Ada are thrilled to be starting new traditions that they hope to celebrate for many years to come.

“They had their own Christmas prior to the 25th as they planned to attend commitments with separate families on the day. So I’d imagine Ada’s family would have been looking at her fingers on Christmas Day,” adds the spy of the star, who planned to celebrate with her relatives in Sydney, while James headed to Queensland to be with his.

Advertisement

And there may be plans to extend their clans – but it might only be with their TV characters!

“If they are talking about expanding their family it could easily be with fostering,” shares the couple’s friend of the inseparable pair.

And it’s a topic the writers of Home And Away are also interested in exploring.

“Could it be another case of life imitating art all over again if they go down that path?”

Advertisement

“I’d love Leah and Justin to maybe do the foster thing,” Ada told TV Week. “Maybe there is some foreshadowing there.”

In the meantime, James told TV Week, the couple were “planning something” to celebrate the holidays together. “We’re just trying to figure out our schedules now. It’ll be filled with joy, though.”

“It’s our first Christmas together as a couple,” Ada added. “I’m so excited.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use