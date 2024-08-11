For Ada Nicodemou, the Logie Awards is one of her favourite nights on the calendar year, but it’s always the lead up to the ceremony that gets her the most excited.

“It’s my favourite part to be honest,” the Home And Away starlet, 47, tells TV WEEK.

(Credit: Phillip Castleton)

“The lead up to it and deciding what you’re going to wear and your look and all of that sort of stuff – I love it so much.”

Ada, who has become known for her head-turning looks on red carpets over the years, is taking us behind the scenes of a wardrobe fitting for the big night.

Together with her stylist Donny Galella, whose pulled a series of gorgeous frocks from Sydney-based designer Mariam Seddiq, the pair are testing out some colours and textures for her actual design for the night.

“The great thing about the Logies is you can always play with different colours,” she notes.

“[My Home And Away character] Leah tends to wear a lot of colour, whereas I tend to be all blacks, whites, and greys – all basic neutrals normally. So it’s always nice to switch it up.”

When it comes to couture, designer Mariam Seddiq is a creative force. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

While Ada is spoilt for choice during this fitting, Ada confirms her look will look nothing like these dresses as she’s going for a more “fashion forward” design this year.

“We are changing it up a lot this year. We’re doing something that we’ve never done before,” she hints.

“I tend to love a corset. I just love being shoved in there, and a corset always gives you a lovely silhouette. But we’re not doing that this year, we’re going something more fashion forward. It’s exciting.”

While she is apprehensive to give too much away, Ada confirms it will be a Mariam gown, and that it is being custom made especially for her.

“The fact that I get custom gowns made for me is insane,” she gushes.

“It’s a great expense to them[the designers] and they work so hard and I never take that for granted that I have something made for me. I feel very blessed.”

Trying out colours and styles together was good fun for Ada and stylist Donny. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

On top of the talented designers, Ada also makes sure to credit her long-term stylist and dear friend Donny, too.

“He’s such a lovely man. We’ve worked together for around five or six years now and we get on so well. We’re both super organised and we just work well together.”

For Donny, whose worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment such as LeAnn Rimes, Deborah Mailman and Drew Barrymore, he reveals it’s always a joy to dress a client like Ada, as she’s “always up for having some fun and trying new looks.”

“Ada has been a friend and a client for many years. She’s very glamorous and is always inspired by classic style but then always injecting a modern and stylish twist,” he tells TV WEEK.

He adds he’s particularly excited about Ada’s look this year, saying it’s going to be “elegant, sexy, and striking.”

(Credit: Phillip Castleton)

“At Fashion Week this year, the Mariam Seddiq fashion show was one of the hottest runway shows, and I just knew I wanted to work with both Mariam and Ada on creating a really spectacular look.

“The 3 of us all met and exchanged ideas and references and have come up with something really cool for the Logies.”

So, with all of these fabulous custom-made frocks at her disposal, one question remains: Will Ada get to keep her gown this year?

“No I won’t. But to be honest, I’m forever having to cull because I do have quite a big dressing room, but I’ve also taken over [my son] Jonas’ cupboard,” she says with a laugh. “Basically all my clothes are in there.”

