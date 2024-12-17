It has been a massive season of breakups, friendship, egg-eating, and lust on Love Island Australia 2024, but has all come to an end after Mercedes and Em were crowned the winners.

Advertisement

The grand finale aired Monday night, with host Sophie Monk creating suspense as she slowly revealed which couple would be walking away with bragging rights and $50,000 in prize money.

The final three couples included Mia and Niko; Em and Mercedes; and lastly, Kaylah and Eric. By popular vote, the winner of Love Island Australia 2024 were Em and Mercedes.

(Credit: Nine)

“It feels amazing!” Em said following their victory. “We just feel so grateful to even be here and spend the last couple of weeks in the Villa with the most amazing people.”

Advertisement

It has been a long journey for Em as an original Islander. She started out in a friendship couple with Indigo after discovering their differing interests. She then entered a couple with Taylor, who were a huge success in the beginning until it rapidly came crashing down.

To the rescue was Mercedes, one of the last few Bombshells to enter the villa. Initially he was paired up with Sophie, who was still interested in Dylan.

Given their countless similarities, it was only a matter of time until Mercedes and Em became a couple – but unfortunately, they were not meant to be. In an exclusive interview with TV WEEK, Em and Mercedes confirmed they were no longer in a relationship.

(Credit: Nine)

Advertisement

“Coming back after the villa, we just want to take some time to ourselves and have a break,” Mercedes explained. “But after the break, we kind of created a bit of distance and [we weren’t] speaking, so the spark and romance wasn’t there.”

“We decided to stay friends.”

While their breakup might come as a shock to Love Island fans, Em admitted that their fellow Islanders were “not very surprised.”

“We’re good,” she added. “This is how it was supposed to happen.”

Advertisement

Despite their unfortunate end, the pair did take some learnings from their time in Mallorca.

(Credit: Nine)

“I’m just proud of myself,” Em confessed. “[It’s] Just a reminder to back yourself and stay true to yourself – it just feels really nice to know who I am.”

So, would Em and Mercedes ever return to reality TV? While the pair joked that Mercedes is now ‘retired’ after starring on FBoy Island US, Em revealed she would love to “do it again.”

Advertisement

Could Love Island Games be next on the agenda?

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use