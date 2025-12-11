Love Island Shock: Dylan Towolawi becomes first-ever contestant to choose money over love

When returning Love Island contestant Dylan Towolawi came back to the villa as a bombshell, he told his fellow islanders that he wanted another shot at love. On Thursday’s episode, this narrative completely flipped when the 26-year-old construction worker became the first person in Love Island history to choose money over love.

The dramatic moment went down on episode 28 when host Sophie Monk summoned the remaining couples to the firepit for their very last temptation. The islanders were given the option of choosing $20,000 and leaving the villa immediately — and sending their partner home too — or staying put.

“Islanders, love or money?” Sophie asked them.

This season’s theme as been the seven deadly sins. Will the Islanders be tempted by greed? (Image: Love Island Australia)

While everyone else remained seated, it was Dylan who eventually stood up to accept the juicy cash prize, much to the shock of his fellow islanders.

As a result, his newly-coupled partner Kodi was also sent packing, sending shockwaves through the villa. The worst bit though? The money came off the final $50,000 total prize money, making the new winnings $30,000.

Kodi was sent packing. (Image: Love Island Australia) Dylan is now $20k richer. (Image: Love Island Australia)

“You’re the first person in the history of Love Island anywhere in the world to choose money over love,” Sophie told Dylan.

“You are in solid real couples,” Dylan told the group before he left. “You’ve been up here from the start, a lot of you. Let’s be realistic. That’s the only thing I can say.”

You can watch the explosive moment below.

Naturally, his fellow islanders weren’t happy with his choice and began questioning his motives for coming back to the show.

“Coming in here from day one, working on a connection, being authentic and then to have someone swoop in late int he game and swipe $20k off the kitty, it definitely sucks. I’m not going to sugar-coat it,” Ross said.

“It just shows Dylan’s intentions for coming back into the show,” Yana said. “That guy didn’t come in for love. He came in for everything else but love.”

The islanders were shocked by Dylan’s decision. (Image: Love Island)

In a chat with TV WEEK after the show finished filming, Dylan confirmed that while he is still single, he says he’s ready emotionally to fall in love.

“I’m ready for love but I ain’t looking for anything. I’m not looking for anything,” he says.

“Sydney is a f**king warzone and when it comes to dating, anytime I speak to someone, they’re either not from this state or not from this f**king country. So in my brain right now, it’s either go to the Gold Coast, London or LA.”

Good think he’s got the extra $20k for flights!

You can watch season seven of Love Island Australia on 9Now.

