Dylan reflects on his post-show romance with Mimi and reveals who is in the Love Island villa for “clout”

Dylan is no stranger to the Love Island villa, but, when he returned for a second chance at love, he wasn’t worried about bombshells or challenges… He was worried about something far more intimidating: everyone already knowing everything about him.

“The first time around we were all strangers,” the 26-year-old construction worker from Sydney tells TV WEEK. “This time, everyone already knew everything about me. That was the difference.”

In his original season on the show Ireland native Dylan coupled up with Eilisha, Mimi, Krissy and finally Sophie – only for her to reunite with an ex in Hotel Amor while the entire saga unfolded on camera. But the biggest shock came after the show wrapped.

“Mimi and I – out of nowhere – started seeing each other,” he reveals. “Nobody knew for ages, but it didn’t work out.”

And, while he’s still close with the boys from his 2024 season, things with the girls remain a little frostier.

“There’s only one or two girls that I could be friends with,” Dylan admits. “Hannah and a few of the girls were made out to be really bad but they are the most beautiful, kindest girls you’ll ever meet. And, obviously, some girls in there excluded them and tried to be the bullies – if you want to call it that.”

It’s Dylan’s second week back in the villa, and he barely has time to settle in before he’s dragged into fresh drama – this time between Gabby and Jade, who clash when Gabby accuses Jade of using Dylan for fame.

Happy to be back! Will Dylan find love this time around in the villa? (Credit: CH9)

“I think all of them are in there for clout. I think we’d be lying if we said we weren’t,” Dylan admits with a laugh.

“But I don’t think that’s true. You never know what a girl’s intentions are. It was a funny comment, to be fair.”

With history repeating and tensions rising, Dylan’s second shot at love is already off to a wild start.

You can watch Love Island on 9Now.

