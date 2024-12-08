Dylan is torn between his head and his heart on Love Island

With the finish line in sight on Love Island Australia, Dylan must decide if he can overcome his “trust issues” with partner Sophie.

This week, the Islanders get to watch each other’s original audition tapes for Love Island – and NSW construction worker Dylan isn’t pleased with Queensland nurse Sophie’s tape.

“In it, she said she was seeing an NRL player, and he had a girlfriend,” Dylan, 25, tells TV WEEK. “She liked that he had a girlfriend – I think that made her want him even more – but it really turned me off.”

All eyes are on Sophie after her audition tape unearths an unsavoury secret (Credit: CH9)

Sophie, 22, however, says she said those things just to get on the show. Dylan feels conflicted, wanting to believe she’s telling the truth, but not sure.

“I find it so hard to trust people on the best of days, when they’re actually being truthful,” he admits. “I was really confused and was trying to figure out, ‘Do I really fancy her? Am I self-sabotaging?’”

After a week of lows, things look up when the pair have their final date on the Spanish island of Majorca – where Love Island is filmed – as the opportunity to spend some one-on-one time together away from the villa does wonders.

Dylan and Sophie enjoy their finale date together despite a rocky road to the end (Credit: CH9)

“That was probably our best day,” Dylan reveals. “We went for a walk by the cathedral and then for ice-cream and had a chat about the future and about how we’re going to travel to see each other. It was a really nice day.”

Will the couple make it to the final three in next week’s finale or will Sophie’s audition tape be the nail in the coffin of their relationship?

