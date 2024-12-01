Dylan’s words on Love Island’s ‘Movie Night’ leave Sophie reeling

A throwaway comment by Dylan about Sophie divides the Love Island Australia villa – will this be the beginning of the end for the fitness-loving Irish construction worker and the Queensland nurse?

Advertisement

“I didn’t expect words like that to come out of his mouth,” Sophie, 22, tells TV WEEK. “Dylan was shaming me – it was really shocking and disappointing.”

The infamous Movie Night takes place this week, where viewers enjoy a front-row seat as the Islanders come together and watch short movies showing what everyone has been saying about one another behind their backs.

Dylan and Sophie, who are currently coupled up, clash when footage is aired of him talking about Sophie exploring a physical romantic connection with fellow Islander Zane the week prior.

Sophie is shocked when Dylan makes a rogue comment about her (Credit: CH9)

Advertisement

“I’m not trying to make excuses for what happened, but I was still getting to know Dylan,” Sophie explains. “In the beginning, Dylan was getting to know multiple people and now it was my turn.

“I knew Zane from the outside [before Love Island] and we had the opportunity to explore something. I’d be stupid if I didn’t.”

When the girls hear Dylan’s comment, they’re appalled, while the boys don’t seem to understand the gravity of the situation.

“The boys thought it was absolutely hilarious, whereas the girls were shocked and concerned for me,” Sophie recalls.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t a nice feeling, because if a boy had got with a few girls, the boys would have congratulated them. But when a girl tries to get to know a couple of boys, you get shamed.”

Movie Night brings Dylan and the boys to the edge of their seat (Credit: CH9)

Sophie comes out of the evening angry that Zane had shared details of their night together without consulting her. Things go from bad to worse when an upset Sophie tries to hash things out with Dylan.

“At first, emotions were high,” she says. “He was quite angry and I’m a people-pleaser, so I instantly put all the blame on myself. I completely forgot that he’d just made this disgusting comment towards me.”

Advertisement

Sophie leaves the conversation in tears – will the pair be able to repair their relationship or is the damage done?

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use